Strong euro: Deutsche Bank believes a price of 1.20 dollars is possible

The euro strengthened strongly against the US dollar. The reason is falling inflation in the USA.

The euro continues to soar. Against the US dollar, the euro rose to $1.1150 on Thursday. This is the highest level since March 2022.

The trigger for the latest price movement was the surprisingly sharp drop in inflation in the USA. This fuels expectations that the US Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates.

Deutsche Bank expects the euro to rise to between $1.15 and $1.20 by the end of the year. The strong euro helps against inflation in Europe and Germany.

The euro continued to rise. The European common currency rose to $1.1150 against the US dollar on Thursday. That was the highest level since March 2022. Economists at Deutsche Bank Research expect the euro to continue to rise to $1.15 by the end of the year. A rate of 1.20 dollars is also possible for the euro.

The recent price movement was triggered by the unexpectedly sharp drop in inflation in the USA. This weighs on the US dollar, because the lower inflation is accompanied by the expectation that the phase of rising interest rates in the USA will end. In contrast, interest rates are likely to rise further in the euro zone, as inflation is more stubborn here. This tends to make the euro more attractive to investors.

The US inflation rate fell to 3.0 percent in June from 4.0 percent a month earlier. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices that are susceptible to fluctuations, also unexpectedly fell significantly and fell below five percent.

The US Federal Reserve is targeting an inflation rate of two percent. In June, she left the key interest rates unchanged for the first time after ten interest rate hikes, but indicated further rate hikes. On July 26, the central bank will again decide on the key interest rates. In the USA, they are currently at their highest level since 2008, ranging from 5.0 to 5.25 percent.

The European Central Bank (ECB) decides on its key interest rates one day after the Fed. After its latest rate hike in June, ECB President Christine Lagarde said it was very likely that the ECB would hike rates again. In view of the weak economy in Europe, however, voices are increasing calling for an end to interest rate hikes.

The economists at Deutsche Bank Research gave three reasons why the euro should continue to rise against the dollar: First, the decline in the inflation rate in the US is stable. Secondly, a setback is not to be expected because the supply side of the US economy is also developing well. Thirdly, the euro has recently coped well with the US Fed’s hints about possible interest rate hikes. It is now becoming more likely that the Fed will officially say in the course of the second half of the year that the phase of interest rate hikes in the USA is over.

A stronger euro helps the ECB in the fight against inflation because it makes imports from the dollar area cheaper. That helps Germany in particular. On the one hand, Germany imports a lot of energy, which is settled in dollars on the world markets. On the other hand, the USA is Germany’s most important trading partner outside of Europe.

Vacationers from Germany who want to spend their holidays in the USA or regions that have their currency closely linked to the dollar will also benefit from a stronger euro. Since the low in the summer of 2022 at 95 US cents, the euro has gained a good 17 percent. A rise to $1.20, as Deutsche Bank thought possible, would represent an appreciation of more than 25 percent.

The weakness of the US dollar also slowed the fall of the Russian ruble. The ruble has stabilized at $90 against the US dollar over the past few days. Russian officials had described a range of 80 to 90 rubles per dollar as “comfortable”.

With material from dpa.

