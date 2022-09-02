In 2021 i funds ESG have recorded a growth of 53%attesting to 2.7 trillion dollars. Although phenomena such as greenwashing, and other factors, are impacting the credibility of green finance. This is highlighted by the new report prepared by EY and Oxford Analytica, which analyzes the current system on information relating to the factors of environmental, social and governance activities of organizations (ESG). The latter are facing new challenges related to the lack of standardization, single regulation and common goals, exacerbated by rising inflation and the economic and social consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

Notably, according to the report, despite the data showing that ESG is the fastest segment growth in the sector ofasset management, with ESG fund assets growing 53% year-on-year to $ 2.7 trillion in 2021, phenomena such as greenwashing, along with other elements, are threatening the industry. Rebuilding trust in the system therefore becomes a priority to model the ESG ecosystem so that they are perceived by stakeholders on a par with the more consolidated ecosystem of financial information.

In the last decade, in fact, the number of policies e normative from finance sustainable mandatory and non-binding has increased significantly and to date, around the world, there are approximately 870 policies and regulations, with 225 additions or revisions in 2021 alone. Furthermore, different legal systems and multiple social and political contexts influence the principles on which standards and regulations governing information on sustainability are based, not to mention that the administrations of different countries are moving at different speeds in regulating information on sustainability. There is therefore a lack of agreement on what ESG factors should include, on how to apply the agreed metrics and on how best to use the available data.

The extraordinary growth attention to issues related to sustainability, including ESG, and the consequent development of these activities within companies, today faces complex challenges, such as a shared definition of what sustainability means and what rating and evaluation systems should be. In recent years, this development has been induced for an important part by investors, 70% of whom confirm the desire to invest in companies that are attentive to their social and environmental impact, and by the input of the European legislator who is progressively regulating the matter to benefit, first and foremost, of the investors themselves.

However, the growth of a him so relevant, it is still mainly driven by a single stakeholder, that is financial, which however has normally shown little attention to environmental and social issues. This leads to a sort of imbalance that is observed in the prevalent attention to the management of the risk of “non-sustainability” of companies, rather than to the development of the same and a simultaneous significant reduction of their environmental impacts “comments Riccardo Giovannini, Climate Change and Sustainability leader of EY in Italy. “It is essential to refocus attention on the concept of sustainability itself, so that it can be shared by all stakeholders in order to really measure the commitment of companies on the issue. This would allow us not to run the risk of sustainability being relegated only to a subject of regulatory compliance, to the detriment of a real and concrete contribution of companies to the sustainable development of our civil society and the United Nations 2030 Agenda “.