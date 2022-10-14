Listen to the audio version of the article

Electric cars are the future of mobility. Merit, or fault, of the ban on the registration of internal combustion cars in Europe starting from 2035. Although electric vehicles today represent only 1.5% of the 326 million of the total European car fleet, in the coming years there will be a exponential growth of zero-emission vehicles reaching, according to EY (formerly Ernst & Young) estimates, 65 million vehicles by 2030 and 130 million vehicles by 2035.

There are currently 374,000 publicly accessible charging points in Europe, up 40% in 2021. Countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK account for more than 60% of all publicly accessible charging stations. However, there are 10 European countries that do not have a single charging station for every 100 km of road.

The increase in electric cars will have to travel in parallel with the growth of recharging points, today a real bottleneck in electromobility, despite the growth highlighted above.

As often happens, a difficulty can be transformed into an opportunity and the charging infrastructure can go from being a cost and source of problems to a business opportunity as highlighted by the EY study, which emphasizes that the mobility system zero emissions must be designed to face the challenges of the future. How? Aiming to foresee the adoption and evolution of the demand for electric vehicles and design infrastructures that are efficient and attract private investors. By effectively planning and implementing investments in distribution, digital, IT and network infrastructures to promote greater adoption of electric vehicles. Simplifying local authority approval processes for installation. Promoting and facilitating faster and cheaper grid connections for vehicle chargers; allowing network load balancing to maximize available energy; collaborating to achieve interoperability between charging networks.

In addition to powering the batteries, the charging infrastructures will offer new opportunities on different fronts. According to EY, there will be no lack of battery exchange solutions, creating an accumulator exchange solution that could speed up charging times (but here there are strong constraints related to the structure of the vehicles). Other opportunities will come from Vehicle-to-grid, from electrification of corporate fleets and from Mobility as a Service (MaaS).