The largest industrial sector in Germany increased its output by 7.6 percent compared to January. Production also increased in the energy-intensive branches of industry, by 1.9 percent. This indicates “that the bottom of the energy crisis may have been passed,” emphasized the Federal Ministry of Economics. The construction industry reported an increase of 1.5 percent. Energy suppliers, on the other hand, reduced their generation by 1.1 percent.
