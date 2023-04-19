Strong recovery in the European car market in March

The European market (EU+EFTA+UK) for new cars grew by 26.1% in March, the month in which a total of 1.42 million cars were registered. This was announced by the association of car manufacturers, Acea. In March 2023, the EU car market alone recorded a “significant” increase of 28.8% in registrations, exceeding one million units (1,087,939). All of the bloc’s biggest markets posted double-digit growth last month, with Spain (66.1%) and Italy (40.7%) leading the way. In the first quarter of 2023, the EU car market recorded a substantial increase in new car registrations, with almost 2.7 million units sold. This figure marks an increase of 17.9% compared to 2022, after the solid results of the first three months. Among the four main EU markets, Spain (+44.5%) recorded the largest increases, followed by Italy (+26.2%), France (+15.2%) and Germany (+6.5 %). In March there were significant increases in the market share of hybrid cars, which reached 24.3%, and battery electric cars, which reached 13.9%. Despite the move to more sustainable models, petrol cars still hold the largest market share at 37.5%. Last month, the European Union also saw a significant increase in new registrations of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which jumped 58% to 151,573 units. This equates to a market share of 13.9% and represents an increase of 2.5% compared to March 2022 (11.4%). Two or three-digit percentage increases were recorded in most EU Member States. In particular, the third largest market, the Netherlands, saw sales more than double, with an increase of 132.6%. As a result, the cumulative number of units registered in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 43.2 percent to 320,987 units. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) had another strong month in March, with sales up 38.1% to 264,694 units. This growth was largely due to double-digit increases in the four key EU markets, notably Spain (+75.3%) and Italy (+47.8%). As a result, HEVs achieved a market share of 24.3%, up 1.6% from March 2022 (22.7%). After negative growth in the first two months of 2023, the EU plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) market recorded modest growth of 4.3% in March, thanks to improved sales in three of the top four markets: Spain ( +80.1%), France (+34.5%) and Italy (+23.1%). Conversely, the German market contracted by 38.5%. Despite increases in some key markets, the overall market share of PHEVs in the EU is losing ground to other vehicle segments, decreasing by 1.6% from 8.8% in March 2022 to 7.2% in 2023. Finally, new registrations of petrol cars in the EU have grown significantly (+29.9%), now representing a market share of 37.5% (+0.4% compared to March 2022) . This growth was mainly concentrated in four key markets: Spain (+82%), Italy (+45.5%), France (+24.4%) and Germany (+22.8%). As a result, nearly 1 million petrol-powered cars were sold in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 18.6% over the previous year. The EU diesel car market also performed better in March than in 2022 (+11.8%), mainly supported by three of the bloc’s largest markets: Italy (+38.2%), Spain (+21 .1%) and Germany (+7.8%). However, diesel cars only account for 14.5% of the EU market share, a decrease of 1.1% compared to March 2022.