Strong sales in Piazza Affari (-2.5%), against the Fineco trend (+6%)

Closing in sharp declines for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib of Milan down by 2.5% to 27,506 points. Among the big names in Piazza Affari, Amplifon (-5.6%), Stm (-5.2%), Prysmian (-3.7%) and Recordati (-3.4%) fell above all. Against the trend Finecobank (+6%) after the data on funding in June, resists Saipem (+0.2%).

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq (-1.3%) and S&P 500 (-1.2%) lost ground after the strong data on employment in the private sector. The ADP report highlighted the creation of 497,000 jobs in June, the highest value since February 2022 and clearly higher than both analysts’ expectations (225,000) and the May survey (267,000).

Jobless claims increased to 248k from 236k the previous week, while the ISM services index rebounded to 53.9 points in June, with the paid price indicator at its lowest since March 2020, a positive sign from an inflationary point of view. Finally, in May, the number of job vacancies (according to the JOLTS report) decreased by nearly 500,000 to 9.824 million, from 10.32 million in April.

Now the focus moves to tomorrow’s job report, for a complete assessment of the state of health of the stars and stripes labor market. A particularly strong report could bolster the prospect of two more rate hikes by the Fed to tackle inflation.

All this, in the aftermath of the publication of the minutes of the central bank, which showed a divergence of opinion among those responsible for monetary policy, some of whom were in favor of increasing the cost of money also in June.

Focus also on the trip of Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, to Beijing to try to reconcile relations between the two major world economies, exacerbated in recent days by new sanctions in the chip industry.

In Europe, German factory orders for May were released, above estimates (+6.4% monthly and -4.3% annually), and retail sales in the Eurozone, stagnating in May.

Yields up sharply on US bonds after the macro data, with the two-year Treasury at 5.05% and the 10-year at 4.07%. In Europe, the Btp-Bund spread widens to 175 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.38%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stands at 1.087 and the dollar/yen drops below 144.2, with the Japanese currency tending to be the favorite in phases of risk aversion. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) lost share to 75.6 dollars a barrel.

