Strongest decline since 2006: Building permits for apartments collapse by almost a third

The number of building permits has fallen more sharply than at any time since 2006: in April only 21,200 apartments were approved – almost a third less than in the same month last year. The building commitments for single and multi-family houses are also collapsing.

Dhe crisis in German housing construction threatens to worsen further: the number of building permits fell in April due to increased interest and material costs, the sharpest since March 2006. Only 21,200 apartments were approved and thus 31.9 percent or 9900 fewer than a year earlier, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday. The number has been falling continuously since May 2022.

“High costs for building materials and increasingly poor financing conditions are likely to have contributed to the decline in construction projects,” the statisticians explain the downward trend. Construction loans have increased after eight Rate hikes by the ECB noticeably more expensive.

From January to April, a total of 89,900 building permits were issued for apartments, which was 27.3 percent fewer than in the same period last year. The figures include commitments for apartments in new buildings as well as for new apartments in existing buildings.

Burglary also in single and multi-family houses

The number of building commitments for single-family homes also fell by an above-average rate in April, namely by 33.5 percent to 18,300. In the case of two-family houses, there was an even greater decline of 52.1 percent to 5300. “Even in the case of the numerically strongest type of building, the multi-family houses, the number of approved apartments fell significantly,” emphasized the statisticians. Here there was a minus of 27.1 percent to 48,200.

The German Construction Industry Association (HDB) expects at best 250,000 completed apartments this year. That would be around 45,000 fewer than last year and a long way from The federal government’s goal of 400,000 new apartments per year. “Without major changes in the framework conditions, the result in 2024 is likely to be worse,” the association warned.

The real estate association ZIA expects a gap of up to 700,000 residential units and 1.4 million apartment seekers for 2025. The reason for this is the lack of construction projects due to skyrocketing construction prices and state regulation mania.

