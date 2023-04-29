Studio Enit, Chinese tourists return to Italy. Hunting for art, good food and nature

Listen to the audio version of the article

The easing of anti-Covid measures in China, with the reopening of travel for Chinese citizens, has given a new, very strong impetus to the return of tourists from the Asian country to Italy as well. Moreover, Italy is at the top of the wishes of Chinese travellers, as shown by an Enit study, according to which, among Chinese citizens residing in first-tier cities and with travel experience abroad in the two-year period 2018-2019, the Italy is the most attractive destination among European countries. And not just for its artistic beauties, good food and fashion. But also – in line with the tourism trends developed in recent years – for its nature and its landscapes, the offer of sporting activities and wellness programmes.

Based on the projections of the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute released by the European Travel Commission, it is possible to expect around 6 million arrivals in Europe in 2023, of which 2 million should concern Italy. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said that by the end of 2023, China‘s in&out air traffic will recover 75% from pre-pandemic levels. The number of outbound trips from China is expected to exceed 2019 levels by 2024. In the first two months of the year, tourist visas issued by Italy to Chinese citizens reached 30% compared to 2019 levels, and from 15 March Italy joined the list of authorized destinations also for groups. The goal is to reach and exceed the levels of 2019 by 2024, the year of records for outbound Chinese tourism, when Italy was the first destination in Europe with over 3 million arrivals and 5.4 million presences.

In addition, the Chinese online portal Sohu.com (one of the most important in the country, as regards current news, sports, lifestyle & society) has compiled the updated ranking for spring 2023 of the most influential brands among global tourist destinations in China , taking as a parameter the results of online performances (research + social media). Italy is overall in seventh position, just behind the main Asian destinations and the second European destination after Switzerland.

New trends: outdoor activities and unusual destinations

Enit also examined the new trends in Chinese tourism and the strengths and weaknesses of the Italian tourist offer. The Chinese experience Italy outdoors in contact with the mountains and nature. The hit and run visit to the main cities of art is no longer sufficient to satisfy travel expectations. Young people in China are devoting a lot of attention to careers and self-assertion and tend to experience authentic localities, destinations that allow for in-depth travel experiences.

The Chinese today look to previously unconsidered destinations such as Sicily, the Cinque Terre and seaside destinations that were previously neglected and are now fully experienced, albeit in peculiar ways. Enit has prepared the restart by positioning itself on all the main Chinese digital platforms and has commissioned a study to evaluate what changes have occurred in the perception that Chinese tourists have of the Italy destination. There is also a change in trends such as in the seaside resort especially in the luxury segment with high quality resorts with experience by the sea with high level cuisine and the presence of young people is increasing because the disposable income has grown.