Home Business Study: Every second German hoards money in a checking account
Business

Study: Every second German hoards money in a checking account

by admin
Study: Every second German hoards money in a checking account

Almost every second German invests more than 5000 euros without interest.
Pakin Songmor via Getty Images

One representative survey by C24 Bank revealed that almost every second German hoards his money in a checking account.

According to this, 28 percent hold their assets in the form of cash and a quarter uses overnight and fixed-term deposit accounts as an investment.

According to this, 23 percent of the participants save with shares and ETFs. According to the survey, 27 percent don’t invest any money at all.

“Millions of Germans are hoarding money in interest-free accounts and are thus missing out on valuable additional income,” says Lasse Schmid, General Manager at C24 Bank. One representative survey of the financial institution showed that almost every second German (47 percent) hoards his money in the current account.

According to this, 28 percent hold their assets in the form of cash and a quarter uses overnight and fixed-term deposit accounts as an investment. According to this, 23 percent of the participants save with shares and ETFs. According to the survey, 27 percent don’t invest any money at all.

read too

There are currently many good offers for call money or time deposit accounts online.

However, there are also differences with age. The older the respondents, the less they save. According to this, 15 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds already invest their money in cryptocurrencies.

According to the survey, around 33 million Germans leave more than 5,000 euros in their accounts or as cash without interest. That is almost every second German over the age of 18. Four percent of those surveyed even paid amounts of more than 50,000 euros.

See also  Stock transaction transfer fee halved, brokerage sector opened sharply

read too

kh

You may also like

Controversial CEO – Elon Musk talks about “painful”...

US inflation at 5%: it’s at its lowest...

Guest contributionEfficient climate protectionDon’t bang your head against...

Btp Italia, last “super” coupons then the slow...

Buffett warns of panic over US banking turmoil

Appointments, agreement made on public subsidiaries

Land restitution and compensation. We’re here now. The...

Overnight money, time deposits, bonds: Up to four...

Consob, the right places Alemanno’s sister. Gabriella appointed...

The Japanese government may introduce artificial intelligence technology...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy