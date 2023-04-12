Almost every second German invests more than 5000 euros without interest. Pakin Songmor via Getty Images

One representative survey by C24 Bank revealed that almost every second German hoards his money in a checking account. According to this, 28 percent hold their assets in the form of cash and a quarter uses overnight and fixed-term deposit accounts as an investment. According to this, 23 percent of the participants save with shares and ETFs. According to the survey, 27 percent don’t invest any money at all.

“Millions of Germans are hoarding money in interest-free accounts and are thus missing out on valuable additional income,” says Lasse Schmid, General Manager at C24 Bank. One representative survey of the financial institution showed that almost every second German (47 percent) hoards his money in the current account.

However, there are also differences with age. The older the respondents, the less they save. According to this, 15 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds already invest their money in cryptocurrencies.

According to the survey, around 33 million Germans leave more than 5,000 euros in their accounts or as cash without interest. That is almost every second German over the age of 18. Four percent of those surveyed even paid amounts of more than 50,000 euros.

