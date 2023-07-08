Study: Funds with complicated names have poorer returns

According to a study, the name of a fund has an impact on its performance. Virojt Changyencham/Getty Images

The length of a mutual fund’s name can give an indication of its strength. That’s according to a study led by Derek Horstmeyer, a finance professor at George Mason University’s School of Business.

Funds with more complicated names tended to perform worse than funds with simpler names.

One possible reason, according to the professor, is that funds with complicated names are more speculative and use buzzwords to attract investors.

The name of a mutual fund could now become an additional consideration when investing.

Because one Study from George Mason University found that actively managed funds with more complicated names tended to have lower pre- and post-tax returns than funds with simpler names.

“When it comes to new mutual fund names, more is often less,” finance professor Derek Horstmeyer wrote in Wall Street Journal.

In the study, a number of active funds were divided into eight asset classes. Each class was then categorized according to the complexity of its name, based on the number of words, number of characters, and average word length.

The funds were then divided into “complex” and “non-complex” by their names.

Calculating the mean ten-year returns for each fund found that the non-complex groups outperformed the complex funds in seven of the eight asset classes.

For the seven non-complex funds that beat the complex funds, the average difference was 0.37 percentage points. And in most cases, the gap in after-tax returns was even wider.

Only for large-cap equity funds was it the other way around, where the complex funds outperformed the more simply named funds by 0.47 percentage points.

Horstmeyer put forward some theories as to why more verbose names tend to perform worse.

A possible explanation could be that more complicated names are a by-product of the more complex strategies pursued by certain funds, many of which often underperform. Horstmeyer points to complex-named funds that tend to trade more while practicing less tax efficiency.

Another explanation could be that complex-named funds are simply more speculative and rely on buzzwords to attract investors. By comparison, shorter-named funds might be more established. Such funds would benefit from a long track record and experienced managers.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

