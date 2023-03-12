Experiences of war can have far-reaching consequences for the future working life of those affected and often only come to light towards the end of their professional career. This is the result of a new Study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW)for which data on wounded, prisoners and displaced persons from World War II were evaluated.

“Lessons for the Ukraine war can also be drawn from our research results, for example about the expected disadvantages of war veterans in professional life or the integration of displaced persons in the labor market,” says the economist and co-author of the study Sebastian Braun. Together with the economist Jan Stuhler, he examined the consequences of the war for employment biographies in West Germany using the group of people born between 1919 and 1921. From this group, 95 percent of the men fought in the war. The study also looks at displaced persons who were between two and 60 years old at the end of the war.

After World War II: expellees from Poland arrive in Germany

“In terms of careers, the displaced people initially had a harder time,” Braun told DW. After the end of the war, they initially succeeded in re-entering the labor market much less frequently. “It was only when the ‘economic miracle’ picked up speed that the disadvantages of the expellees (from the East) on the job market compared to the ‘native’ West German population diminished.” Income in old age, and in this case property income in particular, was also greatly reduced by the expulsion. “On the other hand, of course, the war-disabled soldiers in particular suffer significantly from the health consequences of the war, not least in old age,” says Braun.

War wounds last into old age

The study shows that as a result of war injuries, gainful employment only decreases with advancing age, presumably because health problems then become more evident. According to the study, war injuries had no influence on professional success.

The severely disabled soldiers, i.e. people with amputations or those who were blind as a result of the war, initially found employment after their return from the war, albeit less often in physically demanding jobs. “Their health problems appear even earlier and more severely in old age, so that their employment decreases noticeably from the age of 50,” says Braun. Any financial losses that arose as a result were almost entirely offset in Germany by pensions for war victims.

“Psychological consequences were a taboo subject”

According to the evaluated data, the soldiers were also asked about the psychological consequences of the war. However, according to Braun, hardly anyone stated that he was suffering from depression. “It may have been a taboo subject in the 1980s, when the survey on which our study is based was conducted. We are therefore concentrating on physical injuries, such as gunshot wounds, frostbite or amputations.”

Wounded soldiers in Ukraine

“In view of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, we expect that Russian and Ukrainian wounded will not be missing from the labor market in the immediate post-war period, but only when these veterans approach retirement age,” explains Braun.

Former prisoners were less successful

In the studied group of men born between 1919 and 1921, almost two out of three were prisoners of war for at least six months, many of them years after the end of the war. As the study shows, imprisonment shortened the subsequent working life of those affected by an average of more than two years. They were also significantly less successful in their jobs than ex-soldiers who were not captured. In comparison, those who were only able to start working later after being a prisoner of war also retired six months later on average – probably to compensate for the earlier losses.

In addition to losing their homeland, the expellees also had to struggle with disadvantages in professional life. They sometimes found harder work and had problems building up wealth. Expelled women in particular were often unable to return to work. “I think that this was mainly due to the high unemployment in the post-war period and the discrimination against women in the labor market,” says Braun. The integration of male refugees and especially soldiers returning from the war had priority. “In general, the employment of married women in the 1950s was still associated with an enormous stigma and the image of the male breadwinner was the social norm.”

Political support and rapid integration

“Our results show that politicians should also support war veterans at the end of their working lives, even if they found their way back into the labor market immediately after the end of the war,” says Braun. “Furthermore, rapid integration of displaced persons into the job market and education system is important. Particular attention should be paid to young adults in the transition from school to vocational training and to groups that are disadvantaged in the job market.”