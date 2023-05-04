Study: Many unicorns have founders with a migration background

Behind the most successful companies are often people from diverse backgrounds. This has been shown by data from the startup association for years.

According to a study, if there are people with migration experience in founding teams, the groups are also better mixed in terms of gender Hinterhaus Productions / Getty Images

What do the German tech startups Choco, Mambu and Omio have in common? Not only are they unicorns, so they’re valued in the billions, but they were founded by people who have one migration background have. According to an evaluation by the startup association, this special feature applies to around 60 percent of German unicorns to. The Migrant Founders Monitor, published annually by the organization, also cites examples such as Tomorrow and Neggst. Although these startups do not belong in the unicorn club, they were also set up by newcomers or people with a migration background.

According to a study commissioned by the startup association 21 percent of the founders in Germany diverse background. This means that the people have at least one parent who was not born in Germany or they were born outside the Federal Republic themselves and later immigrated. The latter mainly because of the studies. Compared to the population as a whole, the proportion in the start-up teams is marginally lower. According to the Federal Statistical Office, 26 percent of all employees in Germany have a migration experience. The data refers to a survey of almost 2,000 participants from a year ago and is part of the Startup Monitor 2022. According to this, the Migrant Founders Monitor takes 380 startups into account. There are no significant deviations compared to the results of the previous year.

Various founding teams also at gender level

According to the study, there are basically 64 percent of all tech companies no woman in the founding team. If you look at groups that have at least one person who has moved here or has a migration background, the genders are mixed a little better: this is where this feature comes in 56 percent of startups on.

Compared to founders whose families have lived in Germany for several generations, the respondents to the Migrant Founders Monitor feel disadvantaged – for example when looking for investors, in bureaucratic matters or in contact with banks. So give 29 percent those with a migration background and 57 percent of the newcomers, already perceived disadvantages to have.