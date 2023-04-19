Study on the shortage of skilled workers: German companies miss many opportunities

Jobilla

German companies are still poorly prepared for the shortage of skilled workers. At the same time, those responsible for human resources in companies fear that filling vacancies will become even more difficult and expensive in the coming years. These are the conclusions of a study by the personnel service provider Jobilla, which was carried out at the end of 2022 and the results of which have now been published.

The study consists of a quantitative research part with an online survey of 300 HR decision-makers in German industry and a qualitative part with interviews with 6 HR managers who were involved in hiring employees. The study is therefore not representative, but nevertheless meaningful.

What was particularly serious was the realization that many companies still have no suitable answers to the problem of a shortage of skilled workers, even though it has existed for around 10 years, is now structural and has become even worse due to the corona pandemic. This has serious business implications:

27.3% of the companies surveyed had to outsource products or services

20% have abandoned customers

14% had to shut down or reduce operations

These figures show that finding staff is by no means a marginal phenomenon, but can secure a livelihood and should therefore have the appropriate priority. Especially since around a quarter of the staff shortages have existed since before the pandemic, i.e. several years.

Cumbersome processes scare off potential applicants

But many recruiting processes are still time-consuming and cumbersome. They do not meet the requirements of potential applicants and the market in terms of speed, agility and ease of use.

Many recruitment agencies still require a resume and cover letter to even begin the application process. “It’s really old school and completely unrealistic given the situation in the market,” says Mikko Lindqvist, Head of People & Culture at Jobilla. Because potential candidates want to spend less and less time on applications and certainly not want to answer questions that are irrelevant for the future job.

In addition, the best employees are usually not even available on the market, but are in permanent jobs. They only think about a change when a good opportunity presents itself. Addressing these passive candidates should be a winning formula for many companies when filling vacancies. But most of them haven’t even thought about it and continue to invest in conventional approaches to applicants, for example by means of advertisements in job portals.

New recruiting method: addressing passive candidates via social media

Digital recruiting could be a solution. This is an application process that primarily addresses passive candidates via social media and makes the initial contact with the new employer as easy as possible. More than a mobile phone and two minutes of your time are usually not necessary.

Other findings from the study employers should consider:

86.7% of the companies surveyed stated that recruitments had to be repeated because they did not result in hiring.

71.7% of companies believe recruiting will become even more difficult in the next five years.

Classic recruiting via online advertisements, portals and headhunters is working less and less.

The requirements of the applicants are increasing.

Flexible working hours are almost as important to applicants as the salary.

The entire study can be requested from Caroline Schröder: [email protected] or [email protected] She and her colleague Marek Cyrankowski are also available for interviews and inquiries.

About Jobilla

The Finnish recruitment specialist Jobilla has developed a unique system for e-recruiting, with which so-called passive candidates are addressed. The automated process filters out the most suitable candidates and makes it easier for them to make initial contact with the new employer. The HR manager can control and manage the application process using free software developed by Jobilla.

Modern e-recruiting with Jobilla works in all sectors and is particularly suitable for finding nursing staff, software developers or specialists in the construction industry. Founded in Finland in 2015, Jobilla is now active in Scandinavia, Central Europe, the Baltic States and the USA and achieved annual sales of 2 million euros last year. Due to the shortage of skilled workers, Germany is an interesting growth market for Jobilla. The company will therefore invest particularly heavily in capacity expansion here.

