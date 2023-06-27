Study on the shortage of skilled workers – “SMEs need measures that work quickly” – News

A study shows that too few workers – also due to many absenteeism for psychological reasons – is currently the biggest challenge for small and medium-sized companies in Switzerland, the SMEs. And the problem is likely to get worse. This is shown by a study by the Sotomo research institute commissioned by Axa Versicherungen. Study author Michael Hermann explains the results.

Michael Hermann

political scientist

Michael Hermann is a political geographer and scientist. He also heads the Sotomo research institute.

SRF News: Why are there more failures in SMEs due to mental stress?

Michael Hermann: That has a direct connection to the labor shortage. If you cannot replace people in the company, the burden on the existing workforce increases and they are under additional pressure. Especially for small SMEs, it is often a challenge that fluctuation means that a lot of knowledge is lost. It must then be carried by the others.

Why do SMEs fall into this vicious circle?

With the corona pandemic, mental stress in the world of work has increasingly become an issue. Absences due to mental stress mean that the others have to fill in because these employees are not easily replaced. You wait for them to come back. This can set off a kind of vicious circle so that it gets worse because the burden on others increases. It is striking that many small SMEs, for example, have not scheduled any employee appraisals. But that would be one way of recognizing at an early stage how stressed the employees are.

Legend: SMEs have the problem that a lot of knowledge is lost due to fluctuation. Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

According to the study, SMEs would prefer if they could employ older employees beyond retirement age, or if they rely on foreign workers. However, they are not exploiting the potential of female workers. How come?

First of all, it is noticeable that three quarters of SMEs would like to employ their older workers longer. For a long time it was said that they were no longer employed. But this potential has been discovered and recognized.

It takes a long-term investment to truly unlock the potential of the female workforce.

Another possibility would be to strengthen the workforce potential of female employees. But this requires structural adjustments. And the SMEs, especially the small ones, are a bit reluctant. This probably also has something to do with the fact that few women register in these sectors, which are particularly suffering from the labor shortage. It takes a long-term investment to really exploit this potential. As a third option, one is tempted to employ people who come from abroad. In the end, that’s pretty much the easiest thing to do. But it has become a political issue in Switzerland, especially in the run-up to the autumn elections.

You have to be aware that SMEs have an acute labor shortage.

It seems that SMEs want to take the path of least resistance and that few are taking steps to encourage women to take on higher responsibilities. How do you explain that?

You have to be aware that SMEs have an acute labor shortage. You must therefore take measures that have a quick effect. These investments in female workforce potential take more time, and they don’t have that time. But it’s a problem if you don’t think long-term. It really needs political support.

Can Külahcigil conducted the interview.

