Study: Phasing out coal in Lusatia in 2030 is not enough for the 1.5 degree target

Even an early exit from coal in Lusatia in 2030 would be too late to meet the climate targets. This is the result of a recent study. The head of the study proposes an annual throttling of the power plants from 2024 onwards.

According to a recent study, phasing out coal in Lusatia by 2030 is not enough to meet the 1.5-degree target for global warming. “If we simply don’t intervene and let the coal operator do its thing, then by 2026 at the latest we’d have to say: Burning is no longer allowed,” said Pao-Yu Oei from the European University of Flensburg on Thursday in Berlin.

Power plants could be throttled from 2024

Created by the scientists of the university and the German Institute for Economic Research Study [coaltransitions.org] show that a maximum of 205 million tons of carbon can still be emitted in the Lusatian lignite fields. This means that 50 to 70 percent of the coal production must be dispensed with. Oei therefore advocated reducing the power plants by 25 percent annually from 2024 – this would also lead to longer jobs. Due to falling gas prices, the use of coal will become unprofitable by 2030 at the latest, explained the head of the research group.

Steinbach: Opinion not deep enough

Criticism of the report comes from Brandenburg’s Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach (SPD). It would not contain any information on how the amount of electricity that was missing after the coal-fired power plants were switched off could be compensated for. After all, the expansion of renewable energies is also stagnating in Brandenburg – the report is not in-depth enough. “I don’t know anyone who didn’t want to keep to these 1.5 degrees,” says Steinbach. “That includes me. But if I take measures for this, I also have to evaluate the consequences and make it feasible.” First of all, the base load capability of the power supply must be ensured. “And then nobody is against turning off coal-fired power plants and mining as early as possible.”

“Fridays for Future” requires a search for a solution

After lengthy negotiations, for the first time in the history of the Federal Republic, lobbyists and interest groups from a wide variety of groups in the so-called coal commission agreed in January 2020 on an exit in 2038. The study “Climate protection in Lusatia to comply with the 1.5 degree limit” was commissioned by “Fridays for Future”. The good news is that Germany can also meet the 1.5-degree target in Lusatia, said climate activist Luisa Neubauer at the joint press conference of the DIW and the Fridays for Future climate protection movement. However, it is the task of the federal and state governments to recognize the necessities of climate policy and to look for solutions. She knows that people in East Germany have had bad experiences with structural change. However, this should not be an excuse to avoid the debates.

DHU with study on traffic and CO2 residual budget

Meanwhile, the German Environmental Aid (DUH) published one Study [duh.de]according to which the transport sector is the CO 2 – Remaining budget by 2030 more radically than any other sector in Germany. According to calculations by the NewClimate Institute presented in Berlin, traffic will cause more than 1,100 million tons of greenhouse gases in this decade alone. That is almost four times as much as compatible with the 1.5 degree limit, said study author Niklas Höhne. “If all sectors and states delay their emission reductions to the same extent as the German transport sector, the earth will heat up by more than three degrees,” warned Höhne.

According to Höhne, the failure of the transport sector, which accounts for about 20 percent of the national CO 2 -Remaining budgets are not compensated. None of the other sectors such as agriculture, industry or energy have a greenhouse gas budget to give up. Since the binding 1.5-degree target came into force in 2016, everyone has already consumed too much for that: “That’s why traffic has to pull the emergency brake now.” The environmental aid calls for an immediate speed limit of 100 on freeways, 80 outside of town and 30 in town, the abolition of the multi-billion dollar subsidies for company cars, diesel and kerosene, and the stop of all new freeway and federal road plans. In addition, from 2025 no new combustion engines should be allowed.