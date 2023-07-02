Study Reveals Average Puerto Rican Consumer Faces Financial Struggles in Food Shopping

Title: Puerto Rican Consumers Struggle to Balance Food Expenses and Household Obligations, Study Reveals

Subtitle: X-ray of the Consumer 2023 study highlights financial challenges faced by Puerto Rican households

Puerto Rico, [Date] – The results of the X-ray of the Consumer 2023 study, conducted by the Chamber of Marketing Industry and Food Distribution of Puerto Rico (MIDA), have revealed that the average consumer in Puerto Rico is confronted with a dilemma between purchasing preferred food items or fulfilling other family and household obligations due to insufficient income.

Based on 1,350 house-to-house interviews with food shoppers, the study presented at the MIDA Conference & Food Show uncovered the financial constraints faced by Puerto Rican households. The average monthly income was estimated to be $1,830, with an average of $668 spent on transportation, $624 on mortgage or rent payments, and $377 on utilities. Additionally, $131 was allocated to clothing and footwear, $123 to health expenses, $164 to entertainment, and $297 to education. On top of these expenses, the average consumer had an additional monthly expenditure of $453 on food and household products.

Mario Rodríguez of V2A Consulting, who presented the study, emphasized the overwhelming budget deficit faced by the average consumer in Puerto Rico, amounting to more than a thousand dollars each month.

This financial strain has led consumers to alter their buying habits, resulting in fewer purchases, the creation of shopping lists, and the need to prioritize certain items over others. “If they turn up your electricity, you have to pay for it because, instead of eating this, I replace it with something else. It is a committed budget,” said Herbert Torres of Econo Supermarkets, who accompanied Rodriguez during the presentation.

The study also identified variations in spending patterns and priorities across different age groups. The highest total monthly spending was observed among the “Generation X” group (ages 43-58) at $3,249, while “baby boomers” (ages 59-77) had the lowest spending at $2,572 per month.

The presentation of the x-ray study followed a new format called the “customer journey,” which examined consumer behaviors before and during their supermarket visits. The journey was divided into four stages: beginning, preparation, road, and arrival.

The study found that, during the beginning stage, consumers evaluated their available budget and prioritized items they needed or were interested in purchasing. Food and household products accounted for 16% of the total monthly budget and were impacted by inflation and interruptions in the electricity system. Social networks played a major role in determining what to buy and where to shop, although local television had a greater influence on purchase decisions.

In the preparation stage, consumers relied on shopper advertisements, both print and digital, with 59% using social networks as the primary source of information. Three establishments on average were visited before making a purchase, with location and price being the main factors influencing their choice.

Once in the store, consumers typically purchased fresh or frozen meat, followed by rice and eggs. In terms of affordability, 49% of consumers reported avoiding food purchases due to price increases compared to 29% for non-food household products. Notably, eggs, meat, chicken, and seafood were among the foods that consumers had stopped buying due to rising prices.

The study also highlighted the importance of labeling, signs, and shoppers in facilitating the purchasing experience. Frozen products were popular choices, with 88% of consumers consuming them regularly. Ice cream emerged as the most frequently purchased item in this category.

Overall, the X-ray of the Consumer 2023 study shed light on the financial challenges faced by Puerto Rican consumers and the necessary adjustments they make to navigate their budget constraints while ensuring essential needs are met.

