Study: VW, BMW or Mercedes can catch up with AI when it comes to software

German car manufacturers such as Volkswagen and BMW have to catch up with Tesla or Chinese manufacturers when it comes to software. Artificial intelligence (AI) is supposed to help. Generative AI could accelerate software development in the industry by up to 55 percent, according to a study by the Boston Consulting Group reported by the “Handelsblatt”. At the VW software subsidiary Cariad, it is expected that AI tools that can generate code will become an “important tool” for its own developers.

Can German car manufacturers like Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW use artificial intelligence (AI) to catch up with competitors like Tesla or Chinese manufacturers? When it comes to software, traditional manufacturers are far behind. And it is questionable whether there will be enough time and money to get within reach of the digital pioneers. A new study by the management consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is now nurturing hopes.

According to this, car manufacturers could develop their own software 55 percent faster and save up to 95 percent of their costs by using generative AI.Handelsblattsummarize the results of the study. This refers to AI tools that are able to create code themselves. So far, problems with the software have slowed down the future business of German brands – despite billions in investments.

“We are convinced that generative AI can make a value-added contribution to increase productivity and the pace of development,” said BMW. A manager of the VW software subsidiary Cariad told the “Handelsblatt” that language models – famous for the chat bot ChatGPT – could “program surprisingly well in the automotive environment”. “We assume that the tools will be an important support tool for our developers and, for example, free them from repetitive programming tasks or participate as co-developers,” he said.

“Generative AI will not immediately become a game changer”

However, Elmar Pritsch, who is responsible for car software at the consulting firm Deloitte, dampened hopes of a rapid revolution in the “Handelsblatt”. “Generative AI will not immediately become a game changer in software development in the automotive industry,” he told the newspaper. According to him, it will still be some time before generative AI is used across the board.

