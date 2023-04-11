Home Business Stuttgart offers the best conditions for founders
Stuttgart offers the best conditions for founders

Stuttgart offers the best conditions for founders

In the Business Name Generator ranking, Stuttgart does particularly well in two categories. In the top 10 comparison, only Frankfurt has a higher gross domestic product per capita. And the trade tax rate is only lower in Berlin. In the capital, however, tenants now pay an average of over 300 euros more rent than in Stuttgart. And the quality of life is worst in Berlin.

Founding a company is “often part of the lifestyle” in Berlin, reports Starkel, who herself lived there for a number of years. According to the motto: Founding in order to have founded. Founders from Stuttgart have usually already spent a few years in the corporate world – and very specific problems that they know affect at least their own ex-employer in exactly the same way. They are characterized by “solid business models that almost seem boring”.

