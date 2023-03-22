BInvestigators searched the building of the Stuttgart-based carmaker Mercedes-Benz on suspicion of corruption among employees. A company spokesman said Tuesday. It is about the accusation of “commercial bribery and corruption in business transactions,” said a spokesman for the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office.

The investigations were directed against two employees of the company. The carmaker has filed a criminal complaint with the public prosecutor. “We are the injured party in this case and have filed a complaint,” said the Dax group on Tuesday. No further details were initially given.

Employees are said to have preferred certain suppliers

Die „Bildhad previously reported on the searches. Referring to investigators, it says there that it should be about millions of euros. The accused succeeded in getting certain suppliers to be awarded orders. They are said to have received a reward for doing so.

According to “Bild”, the public prosecutor’s office has commissioned the State Criminal Police Office in Stuttgart to investigate. The officials searched parts of the purchasing and development departments and confiscated a cell phone and computer, among other things.

