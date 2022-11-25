Home Business STYLAND HOLD (00211) released its interim results, with a net loss of HK$24.79 million, a year-on-year decrease of 5.3%_Sina Finance_Sina.com
STYLAND HOLD (00211) released its interim results, with a net loss of HK$24.79 million, a year-on-year decrease of 5.3%_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
STYLAND HOLD (00211) released its interim results, with a net loss of HK$24.79 million, a year-on-year decrease of 5.3%_Sina Finance_Sina.com

STYLAND HOLD(00211) released the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with a turnover of approximately HK$136 million, a year-on-year increase of 3.77%; a loss and total expenses for the period of HK$24.79 million, a year-on-year decrease of 5.3%; loss per share HK$0.035.

