【Current market】

Futures market: Styrene fluctuated on Wednesday. EB12 closed at 7788, down 7 yuan/ton, or 0.09%.

Spot market: Spot prices rose in a narrow range, and buyers were cautious and on-demand, Jiangsu spot 7990/8030, 8000/8040 in late November, and 7820/7850 in late December.

【Important Information】

(1) Cost side: Cost fluctuates. Long and short are intertwined, and the oil price fluctuates at a high level; the arrival of pure benzene imports increases the accumulation of warehouses at the port, and the price is weak; the downstream construction of ethylene decreases and the demand is sluggish, the pressure on manufacturers’ inventory increases, and the price weakens.

(2) Supply side: The equipment is restarted to increase the burden and the shutdown to reduce the burden. There is no obvious change in production in November. The new plant CITIC Guoan 200,000 tons entered trial production, and the actual production is to be followed up; Tianjin Dagu 500,000 tons plant restarted on November 7; Anqing Petrochemical 100,000 tons stopped on November 3 for about two months; Shandong Huaxing 80,000 tons Parked on November 1, expected to reopen in March 2023.

Zhenhai Liande’s 620,000-ton load dropped to 70%, Sinochem Quanzhou’s 450,000-ton plant planned to shut down for maintenance for about 15 days on November 20, Shandong Yuhuang’s 200,000-ton plant was shut down and restarted on October 24, and a 300,000-ton plant in Changzhou Parking on October 14th, plan for 1 month.

Yangzi BASF’s 130,000-ton plant will be overhauled for one month around October 24; Xinpu Chemical’s 320,000-ton plant is scheduled to be overhauled for three months from December. As of November 3, the weekly operating rate was 74.12% (-0.72%).

(3) Demand side: The downstream construction is temporarily stable, just need to be cautious, and demand will fall seasonally in November. As of November 3, the operating rate of PS was 68.75% (+1.22%), the operating rate of EPS was 58.38% (+1.88%), and the operating rate of ABS was 89.28% (+0.65%).

(4) Inventory side: As of November 9, the East China port inventory was 81,000 (+0.6) tons, and the arrivals were greater than the delivery, and the inventory continued to rise. It is expected that subsequent shocks will accumulate.

【Arbitrage Strategy】

The EB12/01 spread rose to 156. There is a pre-holiday stocking demand for the 01 contract, and the spread is expected to converge, so you can try to short.

【Trading straregy】

From a fundamental point of view, the supply and demand of styrene is expected to be loose, and the price shock is weak. It is recommended to treat it with a bearish thinking. Risk warning, crude oil rose strongly.

