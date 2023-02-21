Weak start for the European stock exchanges, including Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib down by 0.2% to 27,550 points. Reductions in particular for Saipem (-1%), Mediobanca (-0.9%) and Nexi (-0.8%) while Leonardo (+1.3%), Bper (+1%) and Tenaris ( +0.7%).

In the bond segment, the Btp-Bund spread widens slightly to 189 basis points with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.37%. On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate is below 1.07, while among raw materials, oil is slightly back, with Brent at 83.7 dollars a barrel.

The morning will be full of macroeconomic appointments, with the publication of the February preliminary PMI indices of European countries and the German Zew for February. Wall Street also reopens today after yesterday’s break for Presidents’ Day.

Investors continue to weigh the prospect of higher interest rates in light of the latest data and the tightening tone of central bankers. In this sense, the focus will shift tomorrow to the Fed minutes.