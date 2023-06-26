Submarine Titan: OceanGate could be sued despite waivers

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush died in the Titan submarine implosion.

Families of dead Titan dive passengers could sue OceanGate, a lawyer said.

If investigators find gross negligence, lawsuits will be filed “quite quickly,” said William Mack.

The families’ attorneys would argue that the risk waivers would be void where there was gross negligence, he said.

OceanGate could be sued by the families of the Titan submersible’s passengers if investigations into the implosion find gross negligence – despite signing waivers, a lawyer said.

“The enforceability of these types of disclaimers will be evaluated by the families of those deceased,” William Mack, commercial litigation attorney and partner at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, told Business Insider.

He expected their legal representatives to “put forth all possible arguments that this disclaimer does not apply in the case of gross negligence.”

Mack also expected the families of the deceased passengers to hire an expert to conduct an independent investigation into the implosion.

Investigators investigate Titan’s implosion

It’s possible investigators will conclude that OceanGate hid significant risks and misrepresented the submarine’s safety, he added.

US and Canadian officials are investigating the implosion, which killed everyone on board. Canada’s Transportation Security Administration said its investigation would also include the mothership Polar Prince, which is registered in Canada.

The US National Transportation Safety Board will assist the US Coast Guard in their investigation, the NTSB tweeted.

“If they determine that the deaths resulted from some sort of negligence outside of the liability waiver, we could expect to file a lawsuit fairly quickly,” Mack said.

A former OceanGate employee claimed in a 2018 lawsuit that he was wrongly terminated after raising concerns about the submersible’s poor “quality control and safety protocols” that “paying passengers were unaware of, according to court records.”“

David Lochridge, the head of naval operations, claimed OceanGate refused to conduct “critical, non-destructive testing of the experimental design.” OceanGate co-founder and CEO Stockton Rush was also killed in the incident.

The company could face bankruptcy

The company can now be liquidated and bankruptcy is possible, Mack said. “This company is finished in my opinion,” he said. “Can you imagine ever having another client or investor? You are finished.”

Passengers’ families could potentially receive life insurance payouts despite signing waivers, two legal experts Erin Snodgrass of Business Insider said.

OceanGate did not immediately respond to an Insider request for comment made outside of normal business hours.

