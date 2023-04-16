Home » Submitting an Isee application, now everything is simpler: here is the single Inps portal
Business

Submitting an Isee application, now everything is simpler: here is the single Inps portal

by admin
Submitting an Isee application, now everything is simpler: here is the single Inps portal

Unique Isee model, the new portal arrives: all the details

Green light to new single portal Isee on the Inps website which unifies the various methods of acquiring the indicator in a single access point, replacing all the pre-existing portals. The news comes directly from INPS which with a note explaining that navigation “easily directs you to the drafting of the pre-compiled ISEE, the method chosen by over 80 percent of citizens who have drawn up their declaration online”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Ines Trocchia heart Inter! And about the players, the model reveals that...

You may also like

Ape Sociale, in order to retire, you have...

What matters in the reporting season

Urban security, public housing and education: this is...

Termination due to sick leave

April bonus 150 euros, new tranche on the...

Is your team sentiment higher than 7.2?

April bonus 150 euros, new tranche on the...

Economy: Operating license for the last German nuclear...

Citizenship income, everything changes. Here comes the guarantee...

Lack of winter energy: Now the left is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy