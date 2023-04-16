Home » Submitting an Isee application, now everything is simpler: here is the single Inps portal
Submitting an Isee application, now everything is simpler: here is the single Inps portal

Submitting an Isee application, now everything is simpler: here is the single Inps portal

Unique Isee model, the new portal arrives: all the details

Green light to new single portal Isee on the Inps website which unifies the various methods of acquiring the indicator in a single access point, replacing all the pre-existing portals. The news comes directly from INPS which with a note explaining that navigation “easily directs you to the drafting of the pre-compiled ISEE, the method chosen by over 80 percent of citizens who have drawn up their declaration online”.

