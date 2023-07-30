Subscribers keep price constant Wissing: One million new customers thanks to Deutschlandticket



After the success of the 9-euro ticket, hopes for the Germany ticket are high – and they will not be disappointed. According to Transport Minister Wissing, a million new customers will be added. He relies in particular on long-term subscribers, also for further price developments.

Almost three months after the start of the Deutschlandticket, Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing sees opportunities for a lasting boost in the use of buses and trains. “The ticket is really a huge success,” said the FDP politician. In less than three months since its introduction, almost one million new customers have been won for local public transport. “And we have increased the number of subscribers who are firmly committed to public transport. This means that there is not just occasional use, but everyday use.”

The DB regional boss Evelyn Palla made a similar statement. She told the editorial network Germany (RND): “We are very happy about the Deutschlandticket. It is simple, inexpensive, ecologically sensible and digital. This is the new mobility in local public transport. In June, 25 percent more people rode our trains than back in April. And not only that: they also covered significantly longer distances in local public transport.” The excursion routes towards the sea and mountains are particularly popular during the holiday season. “In some regions, people are on the go as much as in the 9-euro summer,” Palla told RND.

The Germany ticket for 49 euros a month has been available since May 1 – as a digitally bookable, monthly terminable subscription that is valid for local transport throughout Germany. The 49 euros are expressly the introductory price. Later increases due to rising costs are therefore not excluded.

Will the Deutschlandticket remain a 49-euro ticket?

Palla appealed to the federal and state governments to keep the price stable at 49 euros. She told the RND: “The Germany ticket should continue to be attractive, so we hope that the price will remain affordable and give many people access to daily mobility.”

Wissing said: “The subscription solution was also so important to me because it reverses the question of costs: if you have a subscription, you save money every time you use public transport – if you don’t have a subscription, you have to pay extra every time pay.” The more subscribers there are, the cheaper the Germany ticket can remain permanently. “That’s why we have to ensure that as many people as possible use the ticket in the long term.”

