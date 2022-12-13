On December 13, Capital Securities (601136.SH) started subscription, with an issue price of 7.07 yuan per share, a subscription limit of 82,000 shares, and a price-earnings ratio of 22.98 times. It belongs to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Guosen Securities is its sole sponsor.

As a comprehensive securities company with full operating license, Capital Securities has formed a business structure with balanced development of asset management business, investment business, investment banking business, retail and wealth management business, and research business. During the reporting period, the company’s asset management business and fixed income business accounted for a relatively high proportion of the company’s operating income, and the bond underwriting and asset securitization business developed steadily.

According to data released by the Securities Industry Association, the unaudited financial statements of securities companies show that in the first half of 2022, 140 securities companies achieved operating income of 205.919 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 11.40%; net profits of 81.195 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 10.06%. As of the end of June 2022, the total assets of 140 securities companies were 11.20 trillion yuan, the net assets were 2.68 trillion yuan, and the net capital was 2.06 trillion yuan. The overview of the securities industry from 2019 to June 2022 is as follows:

According to the statistics of the Securities Industry Association, the market shares and industry rankings of the company’s key businesses in 2019, 2020 and 2021 are shown in the following table:

Compared with large securities companies, the company has deficiencies in capital scale, brand awareness, diversified product and service capabilities, customer base, branch construction, etc., and the market share of its main business needs to be improved.

In terms of finance, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, Capital Securities achieved operating income of approximately 1.34 billion yuan, 1.658 billion yuan, and 2.113 billion yuan, respectively. The company’s net profit is about 434 million yuan, 611 million yuan, and 859 million yuan respectively.

