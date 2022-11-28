You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, don’t miss it.[点击进入活动页面]

On November 28, Guanghua Co., Ltd. (001333.SZ) started subscription, with an issue price of 27.76 yuan per share, a subscription limit of 12,500 shares, and a price-earnings ratio of 22.2 times. It belongs to the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and Dongxing Securities is its sole sponsor.

Guanghua Co., Ltd. has been focusing on the R&D, production and sales of polyester resins for powder coatings for a long time, and is committed to providing customers with more high-quality products to meet customer needs. The company is one of the main domestic suppliers of polyester resins for powder coatings. According to the statistics of the Professional Committee of Coatings and Coatings of the Chinese Chemical Industry Association, the sales volume of polyester resins for powder coatings of the company ranks second in the industry for many years.

During the reporting period, the company’s direct material costs accounted for 92.80%, 88.46%, 92.29% and 91.72% of the main business costs in each period. The main raw materials of the company’s products include purified terephthalic acid (PTA), neopentyl glycol (NPG), purified isophthalic acid (PIA) and other chemical raw materials. As basic chemical raw materials, the prices of PTA, NPG and PIA will fluctuate with their own supply and demand and oil price fluctuations, thereby affecting the company’s procurement and production costs. During the reporting period, the company’s raw material prices fluctuated frequently. Since 2021, the company’s raw material prices have fluctuated significantly, as shown in the following figure:

It is understood that the funds raised by Guanghua Stock after deducting the issuance expenses are planned to be used for the following projects:

In terms of finance, in 2019, 2020, and 2021, Guanghua’s operating income will be approximately 738 million yuan, 839 million yuan, and 1.314 billion yuan, respectively. The company’s net profit is approximately 91.7099 million yuan, 107 million yuan, and 163 million yuan respectively.

