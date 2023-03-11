In Lexington, a small town in the US state of North Carolina, the joy is huge. A modern plant for the construction of railway wagons is to be built here, and around 500 new jobs are to be created. It’s a significant catch for the area.

So important that the governor traveled to the announcement alongside railroad officials and members of Congress. Mayor Jason Hayes already sees golden times coming: “We look forward to seeing how this project will change the entire region in the years to come,” he says.

Billions flow into new plants

Hayes’ big thanks go to Siemens. Because the new facility will belong to the mobility subsidiary of the traditional German company. For small towns like Lexington, such decisions are something unique, for German companies they have almost become a matter of course. They are currently investing billions in new plants in America. The German economy has recently announced numerous major projects, above all in the south-west of the USA.

There is a reason for the sudden rediscovery of the states: the US government of President Joe Biden is wooing companies with subsidies and tax breaks worth billions, the so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The losers already seem to have been identified: the Europeans. Because while the EU has been deliberating on an answer for months, companies have long since made their decision and are already implementing it.

Volkswagen, for example, is building a new factory for electric cars near Columbia in South Carolina. Around 4,000 jobs will be created, and the project will cost the Wolfsburg-based company two billion dollars. VW had already planned the new plant before the IRA was passed. Nevertheless, the carmaker should benefit from funds from the program.

Supplier Schaeffler has also announced that it will build more in the USA. “The investments go where the future growth opportunities are,” said company boss Klaus Rosenfeld. The US currently offers better opportunities than Europe.

Linde, in turn, is investing $1.8 billion in a new facility to produce clean hydrogen and nitrogen in Texas. With the IRA, among other things, they are well positioned to implement many other projects in the field of clean energy, said CEO Sanjiv Lamba.

Compulsion to US products

A total of $370 billion is available with the IRA, plus tax breaks. Those who develop climate-friendly technologies benefit from them. However: Many subsidies are linked to the fact that beneficiaries use US products or produce them themselves in the USA. This is what attracts companies and new plants to the country.

Economists like Jens Südekum are already warning that entire business models could disappear from Europe – and move to the USA. “When it comes to investments in the future, Europe must react directly, above all with fast and unbureaucratic funding instruments,” says the competition expert at Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf. However, one should not repay like with like. “In such an escalation spiral, everyone loses in the end,” warns Südekum. Instead, he advises negotiating with Washington – about exceptions, for example.

This is also the mission that EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was on in the US capital on Friday and where she took a seat in the Oval Office of the White House, just like Olaf Scholz a week earlier. According to reports, the Chancellor also addressed the IRA in conversation with Biden. The EU itself provides billions of pots for green technologies. But Washington’s law is so attractive that it distorts competition from a European perspective.

Von der Leyen must therefore convince the US President to focus on dialogue instead of a race for most of the subsidies. To some extent, this seems to have been successful. After the meeting, the EU and US government announced that they were working on an agreement. In the future, critical raw materials from the European Union should have “the same access to the American market as if they came from the American market,” according to the head of the EU Commission. This applies in particular to batteries for electric cars.

$7,500 for a new electric car

By 2024, 50 percent and by 2028 all components for electric car batteries must be manufactured or assembled in North America or a country with which the US has a free trade agreement. Only then will there be a tax credit of $7,500 for private individuals in the USA who buy an electric car. Now there could be special conditions for the EU.

There should also be relief at home in Europe so that companies do not withdraw. On Thursday, the EU Commission announced that state aid for investments in green technologies will be eased until the end of 2025. This is also part of the response package with which the EU wants to cushion the consequences of the IRA.

It might just be too late for that. A survey by the US Chambers of Foreign Trade shows how great the influence of US politics is on German decisions: every sixth company is planning further investments in the United States because of the IRA. A similar number explain that government spending has boosted local demand – and enticed them to new projects. On the other hand, only three percent named the lower energy costs as an investment driver.

“The USA remains our most important trading partner,” says Volker Treier, head of foreign trade at the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK). “And yet we are also in a tough competitive battle, not only in Germany and Europe, but all over the world.” United States reduced.

“Subsidies are secondary”

This did not necessarily require subsidies. Some companies already saw the US location as more attractive. Corporations like Siemens and VW have been in the US for a long time, says Stefan Kooths, director at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. “Subsidies are secondary when it comes to location decisions.” Other factors such as infrastructure, tax burden or proximity to sales markets are more important. “That’s why subsidies are taken with you, they should only be the decisive factor in the rarest of cases,” says Kooths.

Siemens states that the new plant would at least not benefit directly from the IRA. So far there is no federal funding for the project. Nevertheless, the group knows about the pull effect. Finally, the subsidy program could benefit Siemens’ customers. Money that ultimately benefits everyone.

Hardly anyone in Lexington is interested in the really big issues of the global economy anyway. Here you look at yourself. “The plant will improve the quality of life for countless people in the community,” believes Mayor Hayes. No wonder, since the plant is expected to boost North Carolina’s economy by $1.6 billion over the next twelve years.

