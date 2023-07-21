Subsidy audit municipal profile and basic protection BSI IT-Grundschutz

Are you a Bavarian municipality? Have you applied for funding under the guidelines for promoting information security of the Free State of Bavaria? Are you about to complete the introduction of an ISMS based on the so-called municipal profile or the basic protection of the BSI IT-Grundschutz? And you will soon need the necessary test certificate for the subsidy office as proof for applying for the distribution of the subsidy? Then contact us early.

We are pleased that we can offer Bavarian municipalities the necessary auditor and carry out the subsidy audit on the basis of a reliable and comprehensible test scheme. The audit and the audit documentation are supported by our in-house audit tool, which creates a reliable and comprehensible audit report at the end.

However, there is a classic audit rule to be observed: Anyone who advises does not audit. So if you were accompanied by us during the introduction of your ISMS based on the BSI IT-Grundschutz, we cannot audit you. That goes without saying. In this case, we would be happy to put you in contact with qualified auditors. But then you have to choose yourself 🙂

More info here.

