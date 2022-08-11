Original title: Subsidy discount reaches 100 million yuan 2022 Beijing Consumer Season – Quality Life Drinks Festival launched online

China Net Finance, August 11 (Reporter Jia Yujing) Today, the “Beijing Consumer Season – Quality Life Drink Festival” hosted by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce and hosted by the Beijing Catering Industry Association is in CCB Life, Ele.me Takeaway, China Mobile The three major online platforms of Beijing App were launched simultaneously. The event brings together Starbucks, Nai Xue, Chabaidao, McDonald’s, Minato and other tea and coffee brands, online and offline, and cooperates with hundreds of enterprises and thousands of stores to bring popular co-branding, buy-one-get-one-free and other preferential activities to the public to meet the new consumption of tea. Demand further accelerates the recovery of Beijing’s catering market, stimulates summer consumption, and ignites a boom in quality catering consumption recovery and quality upgrades.

This Quality Life Festival has received strong support from China Construction Bank Beijing Branch, Beijing Huatian Holding Group, Ele.me, and China Mobile Communications Group Beijing Co., Ltd. The major platforms have also brought exciting preferential benefits to citizens. . During the event, citizens can use various consumer coupons to enjoy high-quality coffee and tea, and have the opportunity to obtain new gameplay experiences such as various exclusive joint names and themed packaging.

The CCB Life app will set up a “Quality Life Beverage Festival” section, which will gather well-known beverage and coffee brands such as Starbucks, costa, Peet’s, Blueglass, DQ, Chatai Liangpin, and log in to CCB Life every Friday from August 12 to September 2. All apps have the opportunity to enjoy a discount of 10 yuan when they reach 20 yuan. Newcomers can get an additional coupon of 10 yuan off when they register. The benefits are doubled and there are many surprises.

The Ele.me zone venue will cooperate with Fujiya IP, link up with 4 TOP brands of Tea Baidao, Shuyi Burning Immortal Grass, Minato and Lavazza to create exclusive co-branded products, combined with the 4 flavors of Fujiya’s new marshmallows, through co-branded theme packaging, interactive answering, etc. It will bring a more interesting quality beverage consumption experience to the public.

The venue of the Beijing Mobile Food Zone will provide the public with the voucher exchange activities for Starbucks, Ruixing, Nai Xue’s tea and other big-name drinks. After the exchange is completed, there will be a 10 yuan deep discount voucher for free. After receiving it, citizens can make any purchases in the deep-discounted food and beverage categories in the food area to enjoy an instant discount of 10 yuan off beverages.

The Beijing Catering Industry Association stated that the theme activity of the “Beijing Consumer Season – Quality Life Drinks Festival” covers the whole city, and will deliver subsidies of up to 100 million yuan to consumers. “The event will work with the capital’s catering brands to jointly tap the market potential of afternoon tea, promote the construction of a quarter-hour convenient living circle, promote the growth of high-quality catering consumption in the capital, and contribute to cultivating and building an international consumption center city and building a ‘world food capital’.”Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: