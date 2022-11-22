Positive opening in Europe with all major indices starting buying negotiations. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently at 3,910 points, just above parity; while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index stands at 24,443 points, an increase of 0.36% compared to yesterday’s closing. The German Dax30 index was also positive, down by 0.15% to 14,360 points, but also on the Ibex 35, up by 0.86%.

Finally, the btp/bund spread is up by almost 3% to 196 basis points.