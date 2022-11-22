Home Business Substantially positive start in Europe. Ftse Mib towards 24,500 points
Business

Substantially positive start in Europe. Ftse Mib towards 24,500 points

by admin
Substantially positive start in Europe. Ftse Mib towards 24,500 points

Positive opening in Europe with all major indices starting buying negotiations. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently at 3,910 points, just above parity; while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index stands at 24,443 points, an increase of 0.36% compared to yesterday’s closing. The German Dax30 index was also positive, down by 0.15% to 14,360 points, but also on the Ibex 35, up by 0.86%.

Finally, the btp/bund spread is up by almost 3% to 196 basis points.

See also  After the Chinese New Year, Foxconn, etc. offered 8,000 yuan bonus to grab people | Difficulty recruiting | Rebate bonus

You may also like

What are the requests and needs of large...

The international gold price is rising, and the...

Inflation continues to rise in Europe

Stock index futures mixed IH main contract rose...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 11.22.2022

The support below the international gold price is...

BlackRock: Excessive rate hikes, central banks will eventually...

The spot premium is strong, the price difference...

ECB, Holzmann presses for another maxi rate hike...

Production reduction combined with high quality fruit rate,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy