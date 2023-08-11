Success and Achievements: Reviewing Pinghu Digital Innovation Application Laboratory’s 2022 Annual Topics

Pinghu Municipal Data Office recently organized the annual topic review for the Pinghu Digital Innovation Application Laboratory in 2022. The laboratory, since its establishment, has made significant progress in utilizing Pinghu City’s big data resources and applying party and political theory to drive innovation.

The laboratory has brought together over 200 experts and scholars and partnered with more than 60 enterprises to explore various application scenarios and system innovations with Pinghu’s unique characteristics. This collaborative effort has resulted in a series of scientific research achievements, invention patents, and software copyrights. These accomplishments have not only produced high-quality and reproducible applications but have also enhanced the laboratory’s core competitiveness in the field of big data analysis and mining, as well as artificial intelligence.

To assess the laboratory’s progress, the review meeting invited several experts, including Jin Jiahe, director of the Provincial Big Data Center, Yang Dapeng, associate professor at the Party School of the Provincial Party Committee, Tu Yonggang, chief engineer of the Jiaxing Municipal Data Office, and Lu Qiuyun, associate professor at Hangzhou Dianzi University’s Cyber Security College. Wu Yuqiong, director of the Government Data Office, and Zhou Shifei from the Big Data Center also attended the meeting.

During the review meeting, each task group presented detailed reports on their respective subjects, covering aspects such as progress, implementation, and results. The experts thoroughly reviewed the research findings, theoretical basis, and other related issues of each subject. They also examined relevant materials and provided constructive suggestions for the practical transformation and implementation of certain topics.

Based on the expert review opinions, the six subjects under review at the Pinghu Digital Innovation Application Laboratory have achieved the expected results, with all tasks successfully completed.

The Pinghu Municipal Data Office, appreciating the efforts and achievements of the laboratory, continues to support and encourage further innovation in digital technology. The success of the laboratory not only enhances Pinghu’s reputation as a leading city in technological innovation but also contributes to the city’s overall development and competitiveness.

With the Pinghu Digital Innovation Application Laboratory’s continuous progress and success, it is expected that Pinghu City will further utilize its big data resources and innovative spirit to achieve greater advancements in the field of digital technology in the coming years.

