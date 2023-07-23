Success factor Swiss franc anomaly – this is how savers benefit from Swiss strength

In principle, there is a lot to be said for stocks from the Alpine state – and the current developments are reinforcing this according to many experts. “We upgraded Swiss equities from neutral to overweight,” says Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management. Because he expects global economic growth to be rather restrained in the coming months. In such a phase, companies with low levels of debt and stable profit margins are attractive. “The Swiss market is home to many such companies,” he says. These are currently also valued favorably.

