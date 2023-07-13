Success with “MoonSwatch” – Swatch with rapid growth in the first half of the year – News

Swatch sold more and earned more in the first half of the year. Sales increased by 11 percent to CHF 4.02 billion. The bottom line is that the Biel-based company posted an operating profit of almost CHF 690 million from January to June

Legend: The Swatch Group is moving forward in all price segments and with all brands. Reuters/Archive/Arnd Wiegmann

Swatch remains on course for growth: In the first half of 2023, the watch group’s sales increased rapidly thanks to the recovery in China and the results shot up.

In the months from January to June, the turnover of the Swatch Group with brands such as Omega, Longines and of course the Swatch climbed by 11 percent to CHF 4.02 billion, as the watch manufacturer announced. Calculated in local currencies, the increase was as much as 18 percent.

The growth had a positive effect on the results: the operating profit EBIT advanced by 36 percent to 686 million francs and the consolidated profit by 56 percent to 498 million francs. Swatch has thus clearly exceeded the analysts’ targets in terms of both profit figures and sales. The EBIT margin improved by 3.2 percentage points to 17.1 percent.

recreation in China

Swatch benefited from continued good demand in the USA and the recovery in China following the opening of the corona virus. In mainland China, sales in local currencies increased significantly in the double-digit percentage range, it said. In addition, destinations such as Thailand or Macau have benefited from increased travel by the Chinese. However, business in Hong Kong and in Europe has also picked up.

According to Swatch, sales have grown in double digits in all price segments, with the lowest price level showing the strongest growth. The success story of the “MoonSwatch” shapes the picture there. The Swatch in the design of the Omega cult watch “Moonwatch” has been available in various versions since March 2022 and is selling like hot cakes. The offer is limited and only available in selected stores.

But the Tissot brand has also performed extremely well, with significant gains in market share in North America, for example. And in the company’s own shops, sales of products from brands such as Harry Winston, Omega, Longines and Swatch went very well.

Still good prospects

The market environment in the watch business remains favorable and the group management around Nick Hayek expects further growth. According to Swatch, the growth opportunities in local currencies are “excellent” in all regions and price segments for the second half of 2023. Hayek identifies the unfavorable currency environment as the only drop of bitterness.

With these prospects, Swatch is heading for a new sales record in the current year. In the first half of the year, sales calculated in local currencies were already 8.5 percent above the half-year record from 2018. Calculated for the year as a whole, Swatch achieved its highest turnover in 2014 with CHF 8.7 billion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

