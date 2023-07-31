Successful Completion of Concrete Pouring for First Warehouse Ship Lock in Pinglu Canal Horse Road Junction

Concrete Construction Completed for First Warehouse Ship Lock at Pinglu Canal Horse Road Junction

Qinzhou, China – The concrete construction for the first warehouse ship lock at the Pinglu Canal Horse Road Junction has been officially completed. The milestone was marked by the unloading of the first truck of concrete at the main navigation wall upstream of the canal.

The Pinglu Canal Horse Road Junction is the first cascade hub of the Pinglu Canal and is designed as a double-line ship lock. The project required a total of approximately 3.47 million cubic meters of concrete. The ship lock measures 300 meters in length, 34 meters in width, and has a minimum threshold water depth of 8 meters. With a maximum design water head of 29.6 meters, the project also includes a three-level provincial pool and a gravity dam hub water retaining structure. The recent concrete pouring at the main navigation wall of the SZD01 section was for a volume of 493.2 cubic meters.

To address the challenges posed by the large volume of concrete required for the ship lock, the Pinglu Yunhe Madao Junction Mixing Station established a concrete cloud factory platform. This platform enables the automated control of the entire process of raw material feeding, retrieval, mixing, and discharging. Additionally, to ensure the quality control of the construction process, a large-scale distribution machine and a 6-rod high-frequency group vibrator were utilized. These technologies improved the efficiency and quality of the concrete pouring process.

Given the high temperatures experienced during the summer, temperature control was a top priority for the project. The Pinglu Canal Group collaborated with the project technical team of the CCCC Second Harbor Engineering Bureau to develop a temperature control plan for the entire concrete construction process. This plan included the use of aggregate air-cooling units, chillers, and ice-making units. Insulation measures were also implemented during transportation, and temperature control was carried out throughout the material storage, mixing, and transportation processes. As a result, the concrete pouring temperature was maintained below 22 ℃, ensuring the quality of the mass concrete pouring. The use of heat-sensitive electronic sensors and intelligent systems allowed for real-time monitoring and control of the internal temperature during curing.

Through refined management and innovative measures, the concrete pouring of the first warehouse ship lock structure at the Pinglu Canal Horse Road Junction has been successfully completed. This marks the official start of the construction of the ship lock structure and paves the way for the completion of navigation by the end of 2026.

