Casarte and Suning.com Conclude Successful Consumer Promotion Season in Hangzhou

Hangzhou, China – The consumption promotion season “Le Zheli · Love is Extraordinary” organized by Casarte Life Art Sixianghui and Suning & Casarte 717 Burning Shopping Life Festival came to a successful end on July 8th at Hangzhou Hubin Pedestrian Street. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests and industry leaders from various associations including Zhejiang Household Appliance Circulation Association, Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce, Zhejiang Catering Industry Association, Zhejiang Liquor Circulation Association, Zhejiang Business Education Research Association, Zhejiang Suning Tesco branch, Zhejiang Temeike Cup Co., Casarte member users, eco-partners, and numerous media representatives.

Mr. Yang Guang, the general manager of Haier Smart Home Hangzhou Branch, commended Casarte, an internationally recognized high-end home appliance brand, for its commitment to creating high-value user experiences and leading a sophisticated lifestyle through groundbreaking technology. The brand’s vision is to become a globally acclaimed high-end home appliance brand with the unique advantages of appealing to consumers, attracting customers, and inspiring the industry.

Market feedback reveals that Casarte holds a substantial market share in various product categories, including refrigerators (38.5%), washing machines (77.2%), air conditioners (30.6%), ice bars (68%), wine cabinets (86.2%). Furthermore, retail sales of kitchen appliances rose by 30% and water heaters witnessed a 1.5% increase in market share.

During the Sixianghui event, the Suning & Casarte 717 Burning Shopping Life Festival made its official launch. The festival, jointly organized by Casarte, Suning.com, and several other companies, aims to offer consumers in Zhejiang an exclusive and avant-garde experience of Casarte’s smart and high-quality artistry.

Mr. He Xiaowei, the general manager of Suning.com, expressed his confidence that the collaboration between Casarte and Suning.com would revolutionize smart living experiences for consumers in Zhejiang. Expectations are high for the partnership to introduce positive changes and advancements in home life. The Art Life Ecological Alliance, in the future, will provide consumers in Zhejiang with resources and services to promote the high-quality and sustainable development of the home appliance industry, meeting the evolving needs for a better life.

Casarte presented an impressive demonstration of its comprehensive range of high-end artistic appliances after an enthralling performance. Attendees were given the opportunity to experience the brand’s original technology up close. The showcased appliances included flush-mounted refrigerators, integrated washer-dryers, Nebula air conditioners, speedy Italian pizza ovens, cinema-level Galaxy TVs, and water heaters that provide a waterfall-like bathing experience.

Since switching lanes, Casarte’s products have evolved into core network devices that cater to users’ needs for food, clothing, housing, and entertainment. In the new-generation kitchen scene, for instance, the refrigerator can seamlessly integrate with a body fat scale to recommend healthy food options based on the user’s physical condition, while smart cooking is initiated through synchronization with other kitchen appliances. Similarly, in the smart living room scene, the TV can control all household appliances on a single screen, and the air conditioner supports voice command functionality. The smart cloakroom scene offers a 10-minute refreshing experience for cashmere and silk clothes, and the water heater delivers over 70% increased water volume for a soothing “waterfall washing” experience in the smart bathroom.

The success of Sixianghui has further solidified Casarte’s position in the market and has propelled the brand’s scene and contact layouts to new depths. Casarte’s high-end circle-based explorations have become a guiding light in the industry’s transformation towards premium offerings.

As Casarte and Suning.com conclude their successful promotion season, consumers in Zhejiang can look forward to embracing a new era of smart living and high-end quality products.

About Casarte:

Casarte is an internationally renowned high-end home appliance brand that strives to deliver exceptional value to users through innovative technology. With a focus on providing a sophisticated lifestyle experience, Casarte aspires to become a leading global brand preferred by consumers, customers, and industry.

