Successful fund manager reveals which eight stocks he relies on

Michael Cuggino, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds. Permanent Portfolio Funds

Michael Cuggino says the current economy is a two-sided story.

If unemployment rises and corporate profit margins fall, it could be a sign of a downturn.

He advocates a diversified approach that includes stocks, bonds, natural resources and real estate.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

It seems to be improving. The Federal Reserve suspended interest rate hikes in June. Meanwhile, year-on-year inflation continued to decline. The May consumer price index, which measures the price of goods and services over time, was 4.05 percent, well below the June 2022 peak (9.06 percent). Investors reacted positively. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 was up 14.76 percent for the year.

