Successful Major Projects Signed and Commenced at Liyang City’s Fourth On-Site Promotion Meeting in 2023

Title: Liyang City Hosts Fourth Major Project Promotion Meeting, Boosting Local Economic Development

Subtitle: 18 projects signed and 32 projects started in Liyang Economic Development Zone

Date: September 23, 2023

Liyang City, Jiangsu Province – On September 23, Liyang City successfully held its fourth major project on-site promotion meeting in 2023 at the Liyang Economic Development Zone. Concurrently, the opening ceremony of the Jiangsu Guoqiang Optical Storage Intelligent Equipment Project was also celebrated, marking a significant milestone for the city.

The event witnessed the signing of 18 projects and the commencement of 32 projects, covering a diverse range of sectors including intelligent equipment, power battery industry, and high-end stainless steel. These developments signify the expansion and enhancement of industrial supporting facilities, as well as the advancement and innovation in technology. Moreover, they encompass both the strategic alignment of foreign investment and the organic growth of local enterprises. The signing and commencement of these projects are expected to inject fresh energy into enterprises in Liyang City, facilitating their transformation and upgrade, and further propelling local economic development.

Of the projects announced, the Jiangsu Guoqiang Photovoltaic and Energy Storage Intelligent Equipment Project stood out with a whopping total investment of 2.5 billion yuan and a planned land area of ​​144 acres. This ambitious undertaking aims to establish an extensive base that integrates research and development with manufacturing in the field of photovoltaic and energy storage intelligent equipment.

Since the beginning of this year, Liyang City has successfully organized four on-site promotion meetings for major projects, which have resulted in the signing of a total of 70 projects and the commencement of 109 projects. These initiatives have not only injected vitality into Liyang City’s economic development strategy to enhance its quality but have also contributed to a remarkable increase of 100 billion yuan in the city’s total industrial output. Additionally, these achievements align with the spirit of the “Four Dares” and effectively implement Changzhou’s “532” development strategy, reinforcing Liyang City’s commitment to becoming a key contributor toward the realization of a city with a GDP of one trillion.

In conclusion, the fourth major project on-site promotion meeting in Liyang City showcased the city’s dedication towards attracting investments and nurturing local enterprises. The signing and commencement of various projects are poised to elevate Liyang City’s economic landscape while bolstering its position as a hub of technological innovation and industrial growth.

Scan to open the current page on your phone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

