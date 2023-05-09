Succession theory: Is this why Tom doesn’t use an iPhone?

Will Tom become a villain? Macall B. Polay/HBO

Fans interpret every little detail of the series “Succession” and come up with new theories about it. Currently it is about the Android cell phone of the character Tom. Does the fact that he doesn’t use an iPhone indicate that he has bad intentions? Warning: The following text contains spoilers for the fourth season of the series “Succession”.

In the HBO series “Succession,” where the fate of the protagonists can change in each episode, fans look everywhere – in clothing choices and accessories – for clues to the future development.

One decision that’s catching viewers’ attention is the character of Tom Wambsgans – the son-in-law of the (Spoilers for Season 4) the late head of the family, Logan Roy – who appears to be using a Samsung cell phone.

Maybe that just defines his underdog status to the iPhone-carrying Roys. But the fact that he doesn’t use an iPhone might also be more revealing than we thought.

A Tiktok user who posted a compilation of clips showing the contrast in phone choices between Tom and members of the Roy family alluded to another possible interpretation, Mashable reported. User @iwannabeonline’s post included the caption “IYKYK,” an acronym for “If you know, you know.” A user commenting below the video interprets this as a reference to Apple’s alleged efforts to control how its devices are portrayed in pop culture.

Will Tom become a villain?

Back in 2020, film director Rian Johnson told Vanity Fair that Apple wouldn’t let “bad guys” use iPhones on screen, sparking speculation years later about what that might mean for the protagonist in “Succession.” So does Tom become a villain?

HBO and Apple officials also didn’t respond to Business Insider inquiries, and it’s uncertain if the Apple policy Johnson mentioned “Vanity Fair” still stands.

Also, it might not make much sense to project clear narratives of “good” and “evil” onto the characters of “Succession,” who constantly dwell in ethical gray areas or flirt with utter incorrigibility.

Some “Succession” viewers on Reddit have also theorized that the characters’ company phones are Androids, while personal phones are more likely to be iPhones.

However, the show has provided more insight into Tom’s motivations this season, including a compelling scene with his estranged wife Shiv in the episode “Living+” in which he admits that her wealth and status were part of the reason he wanted her . “I like beautiful things,” he said simply.