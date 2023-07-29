“Such a fire is the worst-case scenario at sea”

What role do the e-cars that charge the freighters play in terms of fire risk?

In the current case of the “Fremantle Highway”, 500 electric cars are said to be on board. The fire load of such a vehicle is comparable to that of combustion engines. That is not the problem.

The batteries of the e-mobile are considered to be much more difficult to extinguish.

That’s right. It takes longer, uses a lot more water, and the chemical process that heats and ignites battery cells after damage works even in the absence of oxygen. This makes it much more difficult to fight the initial fire, because the ships do not have extinguishing systems that use a lot of water. Ships have CO2 or foam extinguishing systems. In particular, the CO2 extinguishing systems are not fast enough to effectively fight the incipient fire and this can cause a major problem. But that is only part of the consideration.

