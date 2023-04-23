Sudan chaos, wide-ranging war feared. Foreigners on the run, plan for the Italians

Sudan in chaos. Summit at Palazzo Chigi on the plan to protect Italians

The President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni, is following theevolution of the conflict in Sudan and held a meeting with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, Chief of Defense Staff Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, head of the Joint Operational Command, and the heads of the Unit of crisis of the Farnesina and of the Security Services. This is what we learn from sources in Palazzo Chigi.

During the meeting, the situation on the ground was examined, in direct contact with the units present in Sudan, and a piano emergency for protection of our compatriots.

On Saturday afternoon the foreign Minister confirmed the ‘good news that the first 18-19 italiani who were cruising have already reached Egypt safe and sound. In Sudan remain circa 130-150 compatriots – Tajani specified – that they can count on the maximum assistance of our embassy, ​​which has been decisive together with that of Cairo in giving support also to the Italians who have just arrived in Egypt”.

Il village it is full chaos: according to the latest data from the Sudanese Ministry of Health in Khartoum, quoted by the international press, they are over 600 victims and 3,500 injured in the clashes that began last April 15: among the dead are 4 UN humanitarian workers and an American citizen, according to reports from the UN and the United States.

The US embassy in Sudan “continues to closely monitor the situation in Khartoum and surrounding areas, where fighting, firefights and security force activities are ongoing.” The American diplomatic representation wrote it on Twitter, adding that “there are also reports of attacks, assaults on houses and looting. US citizens are highly recommended stay indoors and sheltered until further notice, and to avoid going to the United States Embassy.”

The embassy warns that it cannot currently offer emergency consular services and that due to insecurity in Khartoum and the closure of the airport, currently It is not possible operate aevacuation of US citizens coordinated by the US government.

Compatriots are advised to stay sheltered, avoid going out and looking out windows, follow local media to stay updated on developments in the situation and monitor State Department warnings for Sudan and the most recent security alerts.

