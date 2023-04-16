Sudan, war between coup plotters: hundreds dead and wounded. The shadow of Russia

Sudan is on fire again. The reasons for the crisis

At least 56 civilians have been killed since Saturday morning in ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group RSF across Sudan. Another 595 were injured. This is the new balance sheet of the ongoing clashes in the country, according to the Central Committee for Sudanese doctors. “The total number of civilian deaths is 56”, said the Central Committee of Sudanese doctors, adding that there are “dozens of deaths” among the security forces, but they have not been included in the death toll.

It had been in the air for weeks and what everyone was hoping for happened. In recent days, an agreement should have been signed to open a political process which was supposed to bring civilians back to power in Sudan. The signing has been continually postponed due to disagreements between the regular army, led by the general Abdel Fattah al Burhanhead of the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, called Hemedti. Everything is played between the two. They didn’t agree, and so the capital Khartoum this morning woke up to the sound of heavy and light gunfire and almost nonstop explosions. The situation in the capital, and throughout the country, remains confusing. The army says it is “confronting the enemy” and speaks of “militias” which it accuses of “lies and “betrayal”.

During the coup, Hemedti and Burhan formed a united front to oust civilians from running the country after the ouster of Omar al-Bashir. As time went on, however, Hemedti consistently denounced the coup. Even recently he sided with the civilians – therefore against the army in political negotiations – blocking discussions and therefore any solution to the crisis in Sudan.

The roots of the clash

For days among the population of the capital Khartoum there have been rumors of an imminent clash between the two camps. Already last Thursday the army had denounced a “dangerous” deployment of paramilitaries in Khartoum and other cities without “the slightest coordination with the command of the armed forces”. For days, civilians and the international community had to accept a new postponement of the signing of the political agreement that was supposed to bring the country out of the impasse – due to the differences between the two generals.

The differences between the two strong men in power in Sudan essentially concern the future of the paramilitaries. The return to the democratic transition depends on their inclusion in the regular troops. The army does not reject this compromise, but still wants to impose its admission conditions and limit its integration. Hemedti, on the other hand, claims a broad inclusion and, above all, a central role within the general staff. Not only that, Hededti denounced the fact that the final recommendations would have ignored their proposals regarding the timing of integration over two years.

The knot, therefore, is that of role of the armed forces and their composition. The army, in fact, has always played a fundamental role in Sudan and holds a large part of the power, not only politically, but also economically. It controls many key activities for the country. And here also lies the reason for the stiffening of the head of the Rapid Support Forces. But other problems continue to undermine the deal’s viability.

An unprecedented crisis

The Committees of Resistance, as well as the Association of Sudanese Professionals, who were at the origin of the 2019 revolution, repeat that they refuse any agreement with the coup soldiers. And they continued, regularly, to demonstrate against the current regime. Finally, the armed groups that refused to join the dialogue in December and denied civilians the legitimacy to lead the transition are getting in the way. Gibril Ibrahim, current Finance Minister and leader of the Movement for Justice and Equality, argued in recent days that “if things happen like this”, that is, as Burhan wants, “they will not stabilize the country and their consequences are unknown”. Now you can see them all.

Untying the knot of the armed forces is essential for a country that has always seen the military support the dictator: disengaging them from political power would lead the country on the path to democracy, put an end to the regime of coup plotters and, above all, would give new life to the economy which is experiencing an unprecedented crisis and would, once again, pave the way for interventions by international financial institutions necessary to initiate fundamental reforms for the very life of the country. Indeed, the international community has called for a return to transition to resume aid to Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world. If the parties involved reached an agreement, the roadmap envisaged the entry into force of the provisional constitution and the formation of a new civilian government as early as this month. It could have been a historic turning point, but everything was suffocated by the power bulimia, once again, of the military.

The shadow of Russia

As Corriere della Sera writes, “Africa’s third largest country has a GDP of just 35 billion dollars (slightly more than Cyprus) but is considered a crucial link with the Arab world and a terrain of growing geopolitical challenge between the West and Russia. On the day of the invasion of Ukraine, General Dagalo (former camel driver Janjaweed gang leader) was in Moscow for talks with Putin himself.”

According to Corriere della Sera, “Recently Dagalo met with Foreign Minister Lavrov, without disdaining contacts with his Arab godfathers (Emirates and Saudis). Nel international risk General Burhan’s regular army, on the regime’s number one card, boasts support in Egypt above (some soldiers in Cairo were taken prisoner by the militants) and also very critical interlocutors such as the United States and Europe who in recent months had pushed for the end of the military government that took office a year and a half ago”.

Palazzo Chigi: “Italians stay at home”

In Sudan, the government “follows the security situation of Italian citizens, who are invited to stay at home or in another safe place, as requested by the open and operational Italian Embassy”, announced a press release from Palazzo Chigi.

“The Italian Government is following with concern the ongoing events in Sudan and joins the UN, AU and EU calls for an end to the fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere, for the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare further violence. It therefore invites the parties involved to abandon the path of arms, and to resume the negotiations started some time ago, so that the Sudanese people express their choices in the context of an electoral process. Violence only leads to more violence”, adds the note.

