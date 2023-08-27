Sufficient Orders and Strong Momentum: The Development of Advanced Manufacturing Enterprises in Shandong Province

Sufficient Orders and Strong New Momentum of Technology: Advanced Manufacturing in Shandong

Xinhua News Agency, Jinan, August 27th – Weichai Lovol Smart Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., located in Fangzi District, Weifang City, Shandong Province, is experiencing a surge in production as the peak season for autumn harvest agricultural machinery approaches. The company’s production lines are working at full capacity to meet the rising demand for their high-end intelligent agricultural machinery. Weichai Lovol has made significant advancements in technology, ensuring reduced consumption rates and increased autonomy for their products. Today, their tractors and other agricultural machinery are exported to 128 countries and regions worldwide.

Shandong, known for its strong foundation and complete industrial categories, has been concentrating on improving its manufacturing competitiveness through technological innovation. With a focus on intelligent manufacturing and high-end equipment, Shandong has witnessed the rapid growth of advanced manufacturing industry clusters.

One exemplary enterprise in Shandong is Shandong Tianrui Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., which is a leader in magnetic levitation power technology. This company has successfully developed high-efficiency and energy-saving magnetic levitation power equipment, resulting in a 30% average energy-saving and reduced noise pollution. These products have been widely adopted by cement, papermaking, and chemical industries.

Additionally, Goertek Co., Ltd. in Weifang High-tech Zone has made significant breakthroughs in key core technologies for acoustics, optics, microelectronics, virtual reality, and intelligent manufacturing. Their shipments of miniature speakers/receivers, miniature microphones, smart wearable products, and wireless earphones are considered world-leading. Goertek’s VR products have become increasingly popular in the global VR market, contributing to the company’s projected annual operating income of 104.89 billion yuan in 2022.

Weifang City has actively promoted the development of high-end, intelligent, and green manufacturing industries, resulting in the growth of numerous high-quality enterprises. The city has already developed 946 high-quality enterprises above the provincial level, with the number of high-tech enterprises exceeding 1,800. The output value of high-tech industries has reached 58.2%, substantially enhancing Weifang’s manufacturing capabilities.

Jinan City, specifically the Changqing District, is witnessing remarkable growth in automated production lines. Jinan Auto Automation Co., Ltd. has already secured orders for the first half of next year, citing nearly an 80% year-on-year increase in sales revenue for the first half of this year. The company focuses on the system integration of complete sets of industrial robot equipment and production lines, exporting its products to multiple countries.

Jinan City is placing great emphasis on its intelligent manufacturing and high-end equipment industry, aiming to reach a scale of 400 billion yuan by 2022. In the first half of this year, the industry achieved an operating income of 193.43 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.25%.

Shandong is pressing the “accelerator button” for the construction of a robust province with advanced manufacturing. The region’s high-tech manufacturing investment has notably increased by 27.7% year-on-year in the first half of this year. With abundant orders, new technologies, and strong momentum, Shandong’s economic development is becoming more dynamic and of higher quality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

