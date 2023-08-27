Sufficient Orders, Strong Technology, and New Momentum: The Development of Advanced Manufacturing Enterprises in Shandong

Sufficient Orders, Strong Technology and New Momentum——First-line knowledge of the development of some advanced manufacturing enterprises in Shandong

Xinhua News Agency, Jinan, August 27 – Shandong province in China has reported significant progress in the development of its advanced manufacturing enterprises. The province’s high-end intelligent agricultural machinery and equipment company, Weichai Lovol Smart Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., has been operating at full capacity to meet the demands of the peak seasons for autumn harvest agricultural machinery production. The company has improved its production processes and reduced consumption rates, resulting in the delivery of high-quality tractors and harvesters to 128 countries and regions worldwide.

Shandong Tianrui Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., which focuses on magnetic levitation power technology, has successfully developed energy-efficient magnetic levitation blowers, vacuum pumps, and compressors. With an average energy saving of 30% and reduced noise levels, the products have found extensive applications in industries such as cement, papermaking, and chemicals.

Goertek Co., Ltd., in Weifang High-tech Zone, has made breakthroughs in key core technologies related to acoustics, optics, microelectronics, virtual reality, and intelligent manufacturing. The company’s high-quality VR equipment and other products have a strong presence in the global market, contributing to its projected operating income of 104.89 billion yuan in 2022.

Weifang City has been actively promoting the “specialized, refined, special and new” development of high-end, intelligent, and green manufacturing. The city has already developed 946 high-quality enterprises above the provincial level, with a significant increase in the number of high-tech enterprises. The output value of high-tech industries has reached 58.2%.

Jinan City is another key player in Shandong’s advanced manufacturing industry. Jinan Auto Automation Co., Ltd. has secured orders for the first half of next year and experienced an 80% increase in sales revenue compared to the previous year. The company focuses on the system integration of industrial robot equipment and production lines, exporting its products to several countries worldwide.

The development of intelligent manufacturing and high-end equipment industries has been a priority for Jinan City. It is expected that the scale of the city’s smart manufacturing and high-end equipment industry will reach 400 billion yuan by 2022. In the first half of this year, the city’s intelligent manufacturing and high-end equipment industry achieved operating income of 193.43 billion yuan, a 27.25% year-on-year increase.

Shandong province has seen significant growth in its high-tech manufacturing sector, with a 27.7% year-on-year increase in high-tech manufacturing investment in the first half of this year. With sufficient orders, strong technology, and new momentum, Shandong is solidifying its position as a strong province in advanced manufacturing. These developments are expected to contribute to the higher quality and dynamism of Shandong’s economic development.

