Sugar Holdings, Caselli launches into podcasts: acquired 13% of Be Water

Be Water also controls the Chora Media brand (podcast) through the subsidiary Be Content of which Mario Calabresi is a minority shareholder

Caterina Caselli and the son Filippo (from her late husband Piero Sugar) with theirs Sugar Holdings have become the third shareholder with over 13% of the Be Waterthe podcast and video production company founded in 2020 by the financier and writer Guido Maria Brera (who is chairman and shareholder with 36.5%) and by the film producer Mario Giananihusband of the former minister Marianna Madia, who is its managing director and shareholder with 27.5%. The capital has also entered the capital with a minimum share Studio Laghi srl of Rome100% of which is payable to Finnat Fiduciaria but which can be traced back to the well-known Roman accountant Henry Lakes, managing director of Benetton edition.

Be Water check the brand among other things middle chora (podcast) through the subsidiary Be Content of which Mario Calabresi is a minority shareholder with 15% and has recently launched the Be Production who will deal with film and television production, a sector in which he is also active Filippo Sugar. Entry into the capital of Be Water by the Sugar Holdings and of Lakes study took place in the context of the first part of a capital increase of 11.2 million euro approved by the company’s assembly held a few days ago in Milan in front of the notary Federico Mottola, who also approved the transformation from limited liability company into a limited liability company and the appointment of a board of directors which Sugar joined.

Sugar Holdings closed the last balance sheet last June with a shareholders’ equity of 11.4 million it’s a profit of 5.4 million. The other minority shareholders of the first hour of Be Water I am Mario Martani, Saverio Costanzo (son of the late Maurizio) e Roberto Zanco.

