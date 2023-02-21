Home Business Summary of Chinese financial media reports: Fudan team releases MOSS, the first ChatGPT-like model in China, and invites the public to participate in internal testing- Wall Street Journal
Summary of Chinese financial media reports: Fudan team releases MOSS, the first ChatGPT-like model in China, and invites the public to participate in internal testing- Wall Street Journal

Summary of Chinese financial media reports: Fudan team releases MOSS, the first ChatGPT-like model in China, and invites the public to participate in internal testing- Wall Street Journal
  1. Summary of Chinese financial media reports: Fudan team releases MOSS, the first ChatGPT-like model in China, and invites the public to participate in internal testing Wall Street Journal
  2. The Fudan team released MOSS, the first ChatGPT-like model in China, and invited the public to participate in the internal test Wall Street news
  3. The server was overwhelmed and the Fudan MOSS team apologized: There is still a long way to ChatGPT-Mobile Minnan Network Minnan Net
  4. Paying tribute to “The Wandering Earth” Fudan releases the first ChatGPT-like model MOSS in China: the code will be open source in the future fast technology
  5. Catching up with ChatGPT, Fudan University in China releases model MOSS | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Economists Still See U.S. in Recession This Year, Even as Inflation Pressures Ease - WSJ

