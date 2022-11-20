guideThe pilot program of specific pension savings was officially launched; the China Securities Regulatory Commission publicly solicited opinions on the “Guiding Opinions on Deepening the Reform of the Corporate Bond Registration System”.

macroeconomic

The central bank and the foreign exchange bureau take action!release major benefits

The opening of China‘s bond market has accelerated again. The People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange issued the “Regulations on the Fund Management of Foreign Institutional Investors Investing in China‘s Bond Market” on November 18. The person in charge of the relevant department of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in an interview with a reporter from China Securities Journal that the “Regulations” will further improve and clarify the capital management requirements for foreign institutional investors to invest in China‘s bond market, which will facilitate foreign institutional investors to invest in China‘s bond market. The relevant person in charge told reporters that the “Regulations” issued this time are supporting regulations for the “Announcement”, which will help promote the overall opening of China‘s bond market, unify the management of funds for foreign institutional investors investing in China‘s bond market, and further facilitate investment transactions.

Ministry of Finance: Areas where the financial expenditure responsibility of PPP projects exceeds the 10% red line are not allowed to start new PPP projects

The Ministry of Finance issued the “Notice on Further Promoting the Standardized Development and Sunny Operation of Public-Private Partnership (PPP)”. Among them, it is proposed that the fiscal expenditure responsibility of all PPP projects at the same level from the general public budget shall not exceed the red line of 10% of the general public budget expenditure at the same level in the year. Reasonably share the fiscal expenditure responsibilities of cross-regional and cross-level projects, and it is strictly forbidden to avoid the 10% red line constraint of fiscal affordability by “borrowing” the fiscal affordability space of regions that have not benefited. Prudently and reasonably predict the scale and growth rate of general public budget expenditures, and it is strictly forbidden to adjust project financial expenditure responsibilities by means of “reporting small and building big” out of the actual project, so as to avoid the 10% red line constraint of fiscal affordability. Areas where the financial expenditure responsibility of PPP projects exceeds the red line of 10% shall not launch new PPP projects; areas where the financial expenditure responsibility of PPP projects exceeds 5% shall not launch new government-paid PPP projects.

Specific pension savings pilot officially launched

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China began to issue the first batch of specific pension savings products in five cities including Guangzhou, Qingdao, Hefei, Xi’an and Chengdu on the 20th. The specific pension savings products launched this time include three types: lump sum deposit and withdrawal, fractional deposit and lump sum withdrawal, and lump sum deposit and partial withdrawal, covering four periods of 5 years, 10 years, 15 years, and 20 years. It can be handled at the counter of the business outlet with the ID card issued by the pilot area. The interest rate of specific pension savings products is higher than that of ordinary time deposits, and the urgent money can be withdrawn in advance. According to the “Notice on Carrying out the Pilot Program of Specific Pension Savings” previously issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People’s Bank of China, the upper limit of the deposit principal of depositors in a single pilot bank for specific pension savings products is 500,000 yuan. It is understood that the specific pension savings products of Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank will also be launched one after another.

Global Market

Federal Reserve officials reiterated their stance, the three major U.S. stock indexes fluctuated and closed up, popular Chinese stocks generally fell

As of Friday’s close, the Dow rose 199.37 points, or 0.59%, to 33745.69; the Nasdaq rose 1.10 points, or 0.01%, to 11146.06; the S&P 500 rose 18.78 points, or 0.48%, to 3965.34 . Popular Chinese concept stocks generally fell, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 2.98%. Weibo fell more than 9%, iQiyi, Bilibili, and Tencent Music fell more than 6%, NetEase fell more than 5%, Alibaba and Manbang fell more than 4%, Baidu fell more than 3%, Xiaopeng Motors closed down 3%, Li Auto and JD.com fell more than 2%, Weilai fell more than 1%, Vipshop and Pinduoduo fell slightly; Ruixing Coffee (Pink Sheet) rose nearly 6%, and TSMC rose nearly 1%.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange: It is preparing to launch a market maker mechanism supporting the RMB trading counter in the first half of next year

On November 18, Cha Mei-lun, chairman of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, said at the 13th Caixin Summit that Hong Kong has always been a bridge connecting China and the world. In order to ensure sufficient liquidity for the newly added RMB trading counter, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is preparing a matching market maker mechanism, which is expected to be launched in the first half of next year.

financial capital

Big release!The transaction fee of the Beijing Stock Exchange has been reduced by 50%, and there are two major benefits: Qifa Brokers Interpretation

On November 18, the Beijing Stock Exchange launched three arrows in succession, and successively launched heavy benefits: from December 1, the stock transaction handling fee standard was lowered to 0.25‰, a drop of 50%; the mixed market-making system ushered in substantial progress, and the Beijing Stock Exchange The stock exchange’s notice to solicit public opinions on the “Beijing Stock Exchange Stock Market Making Trading Business Rules” and supporting business guidelines; at the same time, the Beijing Stock Exchange released the historical point information of the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Component Index, and the China Securities Index and the National Securities Index also released Announcement, decided to include CBEX stocks into the cross-market index system of China Securities and China Securities. A number of experts interviewed by reporters from the Securities Times believe that the superposition of multiple benefits of the Beijing Stock Exchange is very exciting and is expected to form a benign resonance effect and stimulate market vitality. It shows that the A shares of the Beijing Stock Exchange are actively integrating into the large A-share system. The critical moment to become bigger and stronger.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission publicly solicits opinions on the “Guiding Opinions on Deepening the Reform of the Corporate Bond Registration System”

In order to implement the major deployments of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on improving the functions of the capital market and increasing the proportion of direct financing, deepen the reform of the corporate bond registration system, and promote the high-quality development of the exchange bond market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission recently formulated the “On Deepening Corporate Bonds” Guiding Opinions on the Reform of the Registration System (Draft for Comments). The “Guiding Opinions” follow the relevant provisions of laws and regulations such as the “Securities Law” and “Corporate Bond Issuance and Trading Management Measures”, adhere to the institutionalization, standardization and transparency orientation, make systematic institutional arrangements for deepening the reform of the corporate bond registration system, and propose to optimize corporate bonds. There are 12 measures in 4 aspects including reviewing the registration mechanism, tightening the responsibilities of issuers and intermediaries, strengthening the management of the duration, and cracking down on bond violations in accordance with the law.

Regulatory requirements prohibit private placement from inquiring insider information and prohibit dissemination of false, untrue and misleading information

A reporter from the Financial Associated Press exclusively learned that on November 18, the China Securities Investment Fund Industry Association issued a notice prohibiting private equity investors from actively inquiring about insider information when carrying out securities investment and research activities, and prohibiting the dissemination of false, untrue, and misleading information. It is prohibited to engage in or participate in insider trading and manipulation of securities market activities. In addition, a management system for research activities should be established to strengthen the management of research activities. The research minutes of listed companies are only used for internal filing or writing research reports, and must not be released or provided to customers in violation of regulations.

China Securities Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: High-quality construction of regional equity market “specialized, special and new” special board

Specialized and special new enterprises have strong innovation capabilities and good growth potential. They are the basic force for improving the competitiveness of the industrial chain and the stability of the supply chain, and are an important driver for promoting high-quality economic development. Documents such as “Several Measures to Improve the Competitiveness of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises” and “A List of Practical Things to Do for “Specialized, Specialized and New” Small and Medium-sized Enterprises” issued by the Office of the State Council Leading Group for Promoting the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises clearly stated that “strengthening direct financing support” and “in regional equity Market promotion set up a special board of “Specialized, Specialized and New”. In order to thoroughly implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, improve the quality of the construction of “specialized, specialized and new” special boards in the regional equity market, and better serve small and medium-sized enterprises, the General Office of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly issued the “About The Guiding Opinions on the High-Quality Construction of “Specialized, Specialized and New” Special Boards in Regional Equity Markets” will come into effect on the date of issuance.

Industrial Economy

Two departments: Do a good job in the coordinated and stable development of the supply chain of the lithium-ion battery industry chain

The competent departments of industry and information technology in various places should keep abreast of the local lithium battery manufacturing and the development of the first-order materials (positive electrode materials, negative electrode materials, separators, electrolytes, etc.), second-order materials (battery-grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, etc.), according to the ” In accordance with the requirements of the 14th Five-Year Plan for the manufacturing industry and the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Development of the Energy Electronics Industry”, formulate the development policy of the lithium battery industry in the region in a realistic manner. Guide lithium battery enterprises to rationally formulate development goals based on actual conditions and industry trends. Under the premise of stable supply of key materials, sufficient investment in R&D and innovation, and sufficient supporting funds, moderately expand production scale according to time and demand, optimize industrial regional layout, and avoid low-level simultaneous development. To avoid qualitative development and vicious competition, establish a development pattern featuring innovation leadership, technology priority, fair competition, and orderly expansion.

Ministry of Culture and Tourism: Do not organize groups to travel to high-risk areas and advocate small-scale tourism groups

Travel agencies must strictly implement the prevention and control requirements of various places, and release epidemic prevention requirements for products such as the number of groups in advance based on their own operating capabilities and the reception capabilities of suppliers and partners, reasonably determine the number of groups, and advocate small-scale travel groups. It is necessary to strengthen data analysis, scientifically arrange group travel routes, scale and travel time, and carry out tourism activities in different time periods, batches and regions to avoid tourists gathering. Do not organize groups to travel to high-risk areas, do not undertake high-risk area tour groups, and do not organize high-risk area tourists to travel. When the relevant area is listed as a high-risk area for the epidemic, the tour group that has not departed must immediately cancel or change the travel itinerary.

Ministry of Culture and Tourism: In principle, areas without epidemics do not limit the number of audiences for large-scale commercial performances such as concerts

According to news from the website of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on November 18, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued the “Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Theaters and Other Performance Places (Sixth Edition)” and proposed that in areas where the epidemic has not occurred, the local cultural and tourism administrative departments should supervise the holding of performances. Units implement normalized prevention and control measures. In principle, there is no limit on the number of consumers received by theaters and other performance venues. In principle, there is no limit on the number of audiences for large-scale commercial performances such as concerts, music festivals, and live tourism performances.

The new crown drug Azivudine is on sale online?People familiar with the matter: I have been notified immediately to remove the latest research and development progress.

Recently, it was reported that the domestic new crown oral drug Azivudine Tablets has been officially launched online in some pharmacies in Beijing. The current price is 350 yuan per bottle, 35 tablets per bottle. However, it should be noted that Azvudine is a prescription drug for the treatment of novel coronavirus pneumonia and needs to be used under the guidance of a doctor. According to the latest news, people related to Real Biology told reporters that they have communicated with relevant pharmacies about the relevant situation as soon as possible, and will immediately remove it from the shelves. At present, patients with new crown infection in China are still treated in a centralized manner according to the management of Class B and Class A diseases. Asymptomatic and mild infections are admitted to Fangcai hospitals, and those with common and above infections are admitted to designated hospitals.

Company focus

Tongce Medical: The chairman of the board of directors was put on file by the China Securities Regulatory Commission for alleged violations of laws and regulations

Tongce Medical announced on November 18 that Lu Jianming, the company’s actual controller and chairman, received the “Notice of Case Filing” from the China Securities Regulatory Commission today. Because Lu Jianming was suspected of violating laws and regulations in information disclosure, the China Securities Regulatory Commission decided to file a case against Lu Jianming. According to the company’s preliminary understanding, the relevant content of the filing mainly involves the information disclosure of the No. 1 Fund Zhejiang Tongce No. 1 Investment Partnership.

Shanghai Stock Exchange: Focus on monitoring Miracle Pharmaceuticals, ST Suguang and other stocks this week

From November 14, 2022 to November 18, 2022, the Shanghai Stock Exchange will focus on monitoring stocks with severe abnormal fluctuations such as Miracle Pharmaceuticals and risk warning stocks such as ST Suguang, continue to strengthen the supervision of abnormally volatile convertible bond transactions, and punish 15 cases that exacerbate market volatility. , Misleading investors’ decision-making, and abnormal trading behaviors that affect the order of transactions. Regulatory measures such as suspending investor account transactions were taken in a timely manner, and regulatory measures such as written warnings were adopted for 39 abnormal securities trading behaviors such as pumping and suppressing, false declarations, and 13 cases. Conducted special inspections on major matters of listed companies, and reported 1 clue to a suspected violation of laws and regulations to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

(Source: Oriental Fortune)

