Summer is coming: the integrated Italo-Itabus services (train+bus) start

Shoot Italo’s summer, in the sign of intermodality. The private high-speed railway company, which a month ago acquired and integrated Itabus (long-distance road transport company), from Wednesday 21 June will offer train-road travel connections, with the convenience of a single ticket valid for both means. News that will concern, at the moment, the main tourist destinations of the summer in Campania, Puglia and Sicily, which will be reachable from the big cities of the centre-north. An intermodal service, the one offered by the Italo group, which can boast a fleet of 51 trains and 100 buses, active 24 hours a day all year round.

Summer news

There will be a dedicated line to Pompeii and Sorrento, making the change at the Naples Afragola station. Two outward journeys and two return journeys, which will connect the Campania towns to Rome, Florence, Bologna, Reggio Emilia, Milan and Turin.

As far as Puglia is concerned, the towns of Polignano a Mare, Porto Cesareo, Nardò and Gallipoli will be served: you will arrive at the Bari station and then go by bus to the beaches. Also in this case, four daily services (2 outward and 2 return), which will allow travelers to reach Puglia from Turin, Milan, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Florence and Rome.

Then there is Sicily, a destination for tourists from all over the world. The destinations of Giardini Naxos-Taormina, Catania, Enna, Caltanissetta, Agrigento, Milazzo, Cefalù and Palermo will be served: by train to Villa San Giovanni and from there, with Itabus, you will take the ferry to arrive in Sicily. Four daily connections (2 to go and 2 to return) to connect the island to Milan, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples and Salerno.

A summer that will see Italo confirm the 118 daily services, increasing trips to Calabria (from 6 to 8 each day) and introducing 4 “double” services, thanks to the union of two Italo Evo trains, thus providing 940 seats disposition. These special services will be active on the Turin-Milan-Rome-Naples-Salerno line, to meet the high demand for transport between the main Italian cities.

