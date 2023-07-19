Home » Summer is pink – Mattel makes big money with the Barbie film – News
Summer is pink – Mattel makes big money with the Barbie film – News

Summer is pink – Mattel makes big money with the Barbie film – News

The new Barbie strip is the film event of the year and should fill the coffers of the toy manufacturer Mattel properly. The plan could work.

She was a doctor, manager, astronaut and even a presidential candidate. She was demonized by feminists and she made the color pink a lifestyle: Barbie.

The long-awaited flick starring Hollywood’s highest-paid stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hits theaters on Thursday. The multi-billion US company Mattel is behind the pink spectacle. For more than a year, the toy company has been beating the drums for the film event of the year hand in hand with the film giants Warner Brothers.

Barbie mania knows no bounds: in the wake of this mega-campaign, the landlord of private boxes Airbnb, for example, offers overnight stays in pink down beds, and the queen of self-marketing, Kim Kardashian, presents herself on social networks like Tiktok in pink hot pants with pink nails – the trend already has a name and is called «Barbiecore» – and anyone who searches for the strip via Google will be rewarded with pink stars. It’s the summer of the pink “pop icon” from the USA.

From the girl to the grandmother

It is no coincidence that Mattel entered the film business with flesh-and-blood actors. The toy manufacturer is reinventing itself. In the future, the company no longer intends to focus solely on the manufacture of dolls and toys, but will go into the marketing of its intellectual property with bang and trumpet.

“We want to reach everyone, from our core clientele, the little girls, to the grandmothers,” President Richard Dickson describes Mattel’s goal in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

With the Barbie strip, this strategy is now really launched. And the plan could work. The Mickey Mouse group Disney, which already earns a lot from the sale of its licenses, serves as a model. According to the “Wall Street Journal”, five to 15 percent of sales of licensed products go to the Barbie manufacturer.

If you believe the forecasts that the film could gross up to $ 90 million in its opening weekend, the toy factory should be happy about decent earnings.

From “Career Doll” to inclusion

It may come as a surprise that the doll with the wasp waist has not yet gone out of fashion. The reason for this could also be that Mattel has not failed to react to social trends. The Barbie cosmos has become more diverse.

Recently there is a Barbie with Down syndrome and a product line called “Career Doll” with successful women like the American pilot and women’s rights activist Amelia Earhart. This is also reflected in the numbers. Barbie sales have soared since 2015, giving Mattel more than $1.5 billion in sales last year, a quarter of the toymaker’s total U.S. sales.

